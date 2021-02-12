Under Armour is diving deeper into the running shoe market.

The sports brand on Friday unveiled the UA Flow Velociti Wind, a lightweight, yet durable, performance running shoe that eliminates the heavy rubber outsole.

In a virtual reveal on Friday afternoon, Under Armour executives described the shoe as a “tipping point for the brand.” The goal for the shoe is to both protect against injury and help runners get faster, the company said. It is designed to be responsive and grippy, with strong energy return. It features a breathable mesh upper and an all-in-one cushioning system.

The elimination of the rubber outsole reduces the weight of the shoe by two to three ounces and is the lightest shoe in Under Armour’s running arsenal. The upper is made of UA Warp, which includes horizontal and vertical lines intended to lock the foot in place and the sole provides traction in wet and dry conditions, Under Armour said.

The shoe was created by the brand’s Footwear Innovation Team in Portland, Ore., over three years, and was tested by 130 runners over 11,000 miles. Its mission, the company said, was for runners to feel like they always had the wind at their back.

“Flow is smooth in every sense of the word,” said Tom Luedecke, creative director of footwear innovation for Under Armour. “It’s a smooth experience while running in the shoes. It’s a smooth feeling when going through the entire gate cycle and foot strike. And it also feels smooth in the sense that it is lacking distraction. There’s nothing there that is getting in the way of you and your flow state.”

The UA Flow technology was developed through a partnership with Dow and made its debut in the basketball category with the launch of Stephen Curry’s signature shoe, the Curry Flow 8.

“UA Flow is another huge leap forward for Under Armour — and it opens up the possibilities for future models and seasons,” said Josh Rattet, vice president of global footwear. “We have been deliberate and focused on our quest to build an authentic and credible run brand over the past few years, and the UA Flow Velociti Wind is truly a testament to our team’s commitment to creating solutions to make all runners better.”

The shoe will retail for $160 and will launch globally on March 3 on the Under Armour website, in its retail stores and at select running and specialty stores.