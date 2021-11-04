Veja Releases Final Collab With Rick Owens

They say all good things must come to an end, and such is the case for sustainable sneaker brand Veja, who is releasing its fifth and final collaborative release with designer Rick Owens. The partnership initially launched in September 2019.

The final release introduces a newly designed iteration of Veja’s Marlin sneaker, which adopts Owens’ aesthetic while keeping its technical facet. The are also new tones for the hiking style, which makes a comeback as a lifestyle outdoor-inspired shoe in Black, Dust and Honey colorways.

“Two years ago, the collaboration seemed a bit odd for both brands, but since we met with Rick Owens and his team, we thought ‘Let’s go.’ We discovered Rick Owens’ cutting-edge creativity. For five seasons, we have enjoyed creating, exchanging and discovering with Rick Owens and his team,” said Sébastien Kopp, Veja cofounder.

Available today, the hiking style will be priced at $255; the performance runners are $290 and launch Dec. 3. The collection will be sold online and in Veja stores worldwide; Rick Owens stores in Los Angeles, Miami and New York, and at retailers such as Fwrd, Nordstrom, Bergdorf Goodman and Saks, among others.

Veja x Rick Owens Hiking style in Black.

Veja x Rick Owens Hiking style in Dust.

Veja x Rick Owens Hiking style in Honey.

Veja x Rick Owens Marlin style in Black.

Veja x Rick Owens Marlin style in Carnelian.

Veja x Rick Owens Marlin style in Hunter.