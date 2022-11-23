×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 22, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Alessandro Michele Is Exiting Gucci, Sources Say

Business

Black Friday Preview: Uncertainty Rising

Accessories

Footwear Entrepreneur Quinto Casadei Dies at 88

ViBi Venezia and Saloni Team Up, Offer Alternative to High Heels for the Holidays

The two brands joined forces on a limited-edition capsule collection of traditional Venetian slippers, furlane, embellished with handmade embroideries.

Vera Arrivabene, Saloni Lodha, Viola Arrivabene at the ViBi Venezia store in Milan.
Vera Arrivabene, Saloni Lodha, Viola Arrivabene at the ViBi Venezia store in Milan. Courtesy of ViBi Venezia

MILAN — Those looking for an alternative to high heels for this coming holiday season will find the new collaboration between ViBi Venezia and Saloni launching Wednesday very timely.

The Italian footwear label and the London-based womenswear brand have joined forces on a limited-edition capsule collection of furlane, the traditional Venetian slippers that sisters Vera and Viola Arrivabene have helped gain international recognition for with their ViBi Venezia label.

For this tie-up, the brand’s signature velvet slippers and mary jane styles were embellished with Saloni’s distinctive embroideries handmade in India with bejeweled bows, moons and stars — all motifs that also mark the Saloni holiday 2023 collection of feminine dresses and party gowns.

Related Galleries

The idea for a collaboration traces back to April, when Indian-born, Hong Kong-based designer Saloni Lodha traveled to Venice in her first trip since the pandemic. Here, she met with the Arrivabenes, as both parties were customers of each other’s brands, and the natural connection evolved into the collaboration.

“Saloni’s textile director was our fairy godmother,” said Viola Arrivabene showing the shoes during a preview at ViBi Venezia’s store here on Tuesday. The cofounder explained that the patches with the embroideries were made in India and shipped to Italy, where they were stitched on the velvet fabric before the making of the shoes.

The ViBi Venezia x Saloni capsule collection.
The ViBi Venezia x Saloni capsule collection. Courtesy of ViBi Venezia

The two brands share a similar approach to their core categories, having focused on staples and timeless silhouettes and shown variations within the respective perimeters, which enabled them to carve a niche of loyal customers. What furlane are for ViBi Venezia, embroidered dresses in vibrant prints and textiles are for Lodha’s Saloni brand.

Signature frocks include Viola Arrivabene’s favorite, the Lea ankle-length dress, defined by a fluid, bias-cut silhouette with a retro flair with its V-neckline, high waist, puffed sleeves and tiny buttons running down the front. The Camille velvet style is also a popular one for Saloni, thanks to its distinctive split neckline held together by three decorative bows or hearts embellished with crystals, beads or pearls.

The founders’ on-the-move lifestyles also match up. “We can say this collaboration started from our suitcases,” said Arrivabene, pointing that both Saloni airy dresses and ViBi Venezia’s furlane are easy to pack and go-to choices for the sisters and Lodha for their trips.

Available in black, navy and burgundy tones, the ViBi Venezia x Saloni styles are available at 160 euros each on both brands online stores, in addition to the footwear brand’s flagship store in Milan.

The ViBi Venezia store in Milan.
The ViBi Venezia store in Milan. Courtesy of ViBi Venezia

Opened earlier this year, the boutique marked a milestone for the label as its first directly operated brick-and-mortar unit. Located in Milan’s Piazza del Carmine, in the heart of the city’s arty Brera district, the 754-square-foot shop carries the whole ViBi Venezia offering, which includes the signature velvet slippers as well as different styles crafted from silk and damask fabrics and a kids line, among others. In addition, homeware pieces in Murano glass by Giberto Venezia are also available at the store, which was designed to evoke a home rather than a shopping destination.

Key elements include a big, green velvet sofa — once housed at the sisters’ first apartment in Milan — as well as striped armchairs hailing from their residence overlooking the Grand Canal in Venice. Baby blue colored walls painted by artist Assia Pallavicino, yellow curtains and a red-and-white striped carpet complete the space, punctuated by baskets showcasing the different pairs of shoes.

The ViBi Venezia store in Milan.
The ViBi Venezia store in Milan. Courtesy of ViBi Venezia

“The store is performing beyond expectations. We definitely needed to have a physical space like this one in Milan, also because many of our customers are based here, so it’s turning out to be key for our growth,” noted Arrivabene.

“For a client, to see the product and a space in person really changes a lot, also because they can get the feeling of how we are as well, just by taking a look around,” echoed her sister Vera.

The boutique, which also serves as office and showroom for the brand, was followed by the launch of a pop-up store at Galeries Lafayette in Paris last month. Running through Dec. 6, the shop is installed on the department store’s fourth floor dedicated to footwear and reprises the Milanese flagship’s colors in its design elements.

Viola and Vera Arrivabene at the ViBi Venezia pop-up at Galeries Lafayette in Paris.
Viola and Vera Arrivabene at the ViBi Venezia pop-up at Galeries Lafayette in Paris. David Atlan/Courtesy of ViBi Venezia

The two retail projects were part of a busy year for the sisters, since last spring they also unveiled a collaboration with Emilia Wickstead that saw the furlane reinterpreted in lightweight canvas and rendered in floral motifs matching Wickstead’s swimwear range presented for pre-fall 2022. Previously, ViBi also teamed up with Luisa Beccaria and developed special editions for retailers including Liberty London, Net-a-porter and LuisaViaRoma.

“The idea is to build awareness around the brand and give our customers different moments to experience our products, showing them how we can interpret this specific shoe style by interacting with other worlds, too,” Arrivabene said.

Since launching the brand in 2014, the sisters catapulted a low-key, local footwear style into a global one. Dating back to the 19th century, the furlane was originally produced from leftover fabrics and old tires, becoming a success among gondoliers as the rubber sole allowed them to have a firm grip while rowing without scratching the surface of gondolas.

Wearing the style since childhood, the Arrivabenes were regularly asked by their friends abroad to bring them pairs whenever they met them, so the sisters sensed the demand for the style could have a bigger scale. Establishing a brand focused on the concept showed their willingness to support local artisans and celebrate their hometown, too.

The ViBi Venezia pop-up at Galeries Lafayette in Paris.
The ViBi Venezia pop-up at Galeries Lafayette in Paris. Flaminia Reposi/Courtesy of ViBi Venezia

Product-wise, the founders have increasingly expanded the offering, showing variations of the style by experimenting with sportier takes in slip-ons with thicker rubber soles or feminine wedges and platforms.

“For the first time we’re both concentrated full-time on developing the brand. We want to see where we can take it,” said Arrivabene about this year’s change of pace in running the business and the proliferation of collaborations.

Looking forward, the main focus for 2023 is launching a store in Venice and expanding in the U.S., a market the Arrivabenes consider full of potential based on the demand registered through ViBi Venezia’s e-commerce and at the selection of retailing partners in the country, such as Bergdorf Goodman and Anthropologie.

Vera Arrivabene, Saloni Lodha, Viola Arrivabene at the ViBi Venezia store in Milan.
Vera Arrivabene, Saloni Lodha, Viola Arrivabene at the ViBi Venezia store in Milan. Courtesy of ViBi Venezia

Meanwhile, the U.S. is already the top-performing market for Saloni, followed by U.K. and Italy, which took over Australia in the ranking. Lodha said that over the past 12 months, the full recovery of social gatherings and events has propelled the business, which she launched in 2011.

During the years, Saloni gradually expanded its offering by introducing separates such as shirts, pants, suits and knitwear, but Lodha stressed she’s focused on organic growth and perpetuating “a sustainable business model” by remaining “very true to our craft.”

“It’s very important not to do everything and be authentic to what you do,” she said, underscoring the limited scale of her company. Also in light of this, made-to-measure and bespoke services are offered but with a lengthy production time, with a bespoke pieces taking up to six months to be finalized.

Distribution-wise, during the past year the company focused on growing its own e-commerce, where it offers some exclusive styles, such as heavy embellished dresses. In general, prices for the brand range from $280 for tops to $2,600 for embroidered gowns.

The wholesale channel still retains its relevance for the business, as Saloni is carried in more than 100 international stockists, including Matchesfashion, Moda Operandi and Net-a-porter, among others.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

ViBi Venezia x Saloni Offers Alternative to High Heels for the Holidays

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

ViBi Venezia x Saloni Offers Alternative to High Heels for the Holidays

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

ViBi Venezia x Saloni Offers Alternative to High Heels for the Holidays

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

ViBi Venezia x Saloni Offers Alternative to High Heels for the Holidays

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

ViBi Venezia x Saloni Offers Alternative to High Heels for the Holidays

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

ViBi Venezia x Saloni Offers Alternative to High Heels for the Holidays

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

ViBi Venezia x Saloni Offers Alternative to High Heels for the Holidays

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

ViBi Venezia x Saloni Offers Alternative to High Heels for the Holidays

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

ViBi Venezia x Saloni Offers Alternative to High Heels for the Holidays

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

ViBi Venezia x Saloni Offers Alternative to High Heels for the Holidays

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

ViBi Venezia x Saloni Offers Alternative to High Heels for the Holidays

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

ViBi Venezia x Saloni Offers Alternative to High Heels for the Holidays

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

ViBi Venezia x Saloni Offers Alternative to High Heels for the Holidays

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

ViBi Venezia x Saloni Offers Alternative to High Heels for the Holidays

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

ViBi Venezia x Saloni Offers Alternative to High Heels for the Holidays

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

ViBi Venezia x Saloni Offers Alternative to High Heels for the Holidays

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

ViBi Venezia x Saloni Offers Alternative to High Heels for the Holidays

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

ViBi Venezia x Saloni Offers Alternative to High Heels for the Holidays

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

ViBi Venezia x Saloni Offers Alternative to High Heels for the Holidays

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

ViBi Venezia x Saloni Offers Alternative to High Heels for the Holidays

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

ViBi Venezia x Saloni Offers Alternative to High Heels for the Holidays

Hot Summer Bags

ViBi Venezia x Saloni Offers Alternative to High Heels for the Holidays

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

ViBi Venezia x Saloni Offers Alternative to High Heels for the Holidays

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

ViBi Venezia x Saloni Offers Alternative to High Heels for the Holidays

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

ViBi Venezia x Saloni Offers Alternative to High Heels for the Holidays

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

ViBi Venezia x Saloni Offers Alternative to High Heels for the Holidays

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

ViBi Venezia x Saloni Offers Alternative to High Heels for the Holidays

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

ViBi Venezia x Saloni Offers Alternative to High Heels for the Holidays

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

ViBi Venezia x Saloni Offers Alternative to High Heels for the Holidays

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

ViBi Venezia x Saloni Offers Alternative to High Heels for the Holidays

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

ViBi Venezia x Saloni Offers Alternative to High Heels for the Holidays

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

ViBi Venezia x Saloni Offers Alternative to High Heels for the Holidays

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

ViBi Venezia x Saloni Offers Alternative to High Heels for the Holidays

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

ViBi Venezia x Saloni Offers Alternative to High Heels for the Holidays

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

ViBi Venezia x Saloni Offers Alternative to High Heels for the Holidays

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

ViBi Venezia x Saloni Offers Alternative to High Heels for the Holidays

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

ViBi Venezia x Saloni Offers Alternative to High Heels for the Holidays

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

ViBi Venezia x Saloni Offers Alternative to High Heels for the Holidays

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

ViBi Venezia x Saloni Offers Alternative to High Heels for the Holidays

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

ViBi Venezia x Saloni Offers Alternative to High Heels for the Holidays

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

ViBi Venezia x Saloni Offers Alternative to High Heels for the Holidays

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

ViBi Venezia x Saloni Offers Alternative to High Heels for the Holidays

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad