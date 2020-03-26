By  on March 26, 2020

Vibram’s headquarters in Italy’s Lombardy region is at the epicenter of the coronavirus crisis. The company’s three main manufacturing facilities in Italy, China and the U.S. have been equally caught in the crossfire of a rapidly unfolding pandemic and its associated economic repercussions.

But even though the company’s business has been in a state of disruption for two months, it says that overall revenue is only down a “recoverable” 10 to 15 percent. Vibram mitigated extreme losses by nimbly shifting its business and production capabilities across its global supply chain — adapting to each day’s news as the pandemic unfolded, first across Asia and now within Europe and North America.

