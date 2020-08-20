Adding to the ongoing industrywide sustainability conversation, designers Mats Rombaut and Julian Romer are launching the plant-based footwear brand Virón.

Combined, the designers bring 25 years of experience in the category, and with their new venture aim to take a slow fashion approach — zeroing in on circularity and sustainable fabric sourcing by using all vegan, plant-based and recycled materials.

The first collection of the Paris-based brand includes sneakers, mid-top and boot styles, priced from $190 to 280. The styles are created using recycled materials — recycled Army tents, canvas polyester and rubber, and innovative “leathers” made from apple and corn waste.

In addition to the shoes, the brand is working toward carbon neutrality by monitoring office, shipping and supply chain consumption to minimize and offset with partners to reach neutrality, and all product is certified vegan by PETA.

The collection launches today on Ssense.com and at LNCC.