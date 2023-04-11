Ancient Greek Sandals Debuts Bridal Offering

Destination weddings have become increasingly popular in 2023, as COVID-19 restrictions continue to lift. As people lean into far-flung locations for their big days, modern nuptials can take place anywhere, from a sprawling park, sun-drenched beach, to an evening under the stars — and today’s bride wants a modern take on a wedding shoe for those kinds of settings.

Enter Ancient Greek Sandals, the handmade footwear brand with a cult-like following that is making it official, debuting an assortment of bridal footwear suited for a destination wedding.

“Every summer I receive so many requests from brides-to-be for custom bridal sandals, so I knew the desire was there,” explained Ancient Greek Sandal’s cofounder Christina Martini. “Some wanted an existing style, others a classic AGS style with a slight twist, such as matching leather to their dress or adding silk ankle ties or jewel embellishments; others wanted more intricate and unique designs.”

It was those requests that helped shape the range of styles. “Most of the styles are AGS ‘much loved’ styles dressed for a wedding,” Martini said. For the collection, the colors and materials for the soles and insoles are different than what was used in the original styles.

Ancient Greek Sandals bridal new shoe. Courtesy AGS

The debut collection comprises 15 styles in a range of wedding-ready hues, from pearly white to silver sparkles. All styles are available with a pale blue sole, “as a nod to the ‘something blue’ tradition” with a white silky pouch and personalized limited-edition blue box, both with silver detailing, Martini said. “It’s always a huge compliment when a bride chooses to wear my designs on her big day, so this project was a very special one for me personally,” she said.

Martini is closely following customer feedback from the debut, but sees it as a category she’d like to grow, aiming to add four to six new styles per season. While the groom is left out for now, the brand is growing its men’s business, and Martini may include a few options for him down the line.

Eleven years in, the brand is scaling. “Last year, we introduced bags and homeware, we felt that we wanted to expand our DNA to other products which reflect the craftsmanship and our traditional techniques,” she said, with the goal to open stores in various island locations globally.

“We call them bridal sandals but they aren’t just for wedding ceremonies, the Ancient Greek Sandals Bridal Collection is perfect for bridesmaids, for changing into late-night dancing; and of course, honeymoon getaways,” she quipped.

Priced from $240 to $440 the bridal collection is available exclusively at the brand’s Athens location and AncientGreekSandals.com.