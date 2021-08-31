Wolverine Teams With Ram Trucks on Boot Collection

It’s being touted as the first collaboration between a boot company and a truck brand.

The new collection from Wolverine and Ram Trucks is being unveiled right before Labor Day as a way to celebrate the workers in the skilled trades. The boots are all made in the U.S. and draw their inspiration from the design of Ram trucks. For every pair of Wolverine x Ram Trucks boots that are pre-ordered, the companies will donate $10 to SkillsUSA, a nonprofit organization focused on supporting the next generation of skilled tradespeople. On Labor Day itself, 100 percent of the proceeds from orders will be donated to the organization.

“We are proud to partner with Ram Trucks, an industry-leading brand, to honor essential workers and the excellent career opportunities the skilled trades offer,” said Tom Kennedy, global brand president for Wolverine Footwear and Apparel. “Since 2017, Wolverine has donated more than $2 million toward supporting the next generation of skilled workers and we’re excited to be working with another brand who is equally passionate about investing in the future of the American workforce.”

Over the last four years Wolverine has worked with a variety of partners including mikeroweWORKS Foundation, Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery and Metallica Scholars to promote opportunities in the skilled trades and fund scholarships for the next generation of workers.

Wolverine x Ram will feature three styles: the Tradesman Safety Toe, which will retail for $229 and will be available in two colors; the Ram Rebel Safety Toe for $239 in both the signature red of the Rebel Red truck mixed with black as well as a black and brown option, and the Limited 1000 Mile Boot, a black boot that will retail for $400. The Limited features Horween leather inspired by the Limited truck’s upscale interior.

“The unrivaled elements of the Ram Truck brand meet the style and timelessness of a classic American boot brand through the launch of our licensing collaboration with Wolverine,” said Marissa Hunter, vice president of marketing — North America for Ram. “The collection seamlessly merges the worlds of automotive and fashion, drawing inspiration from the Ram Truck interior while staying true to Wolverine’s staple design elements and unwavering reliability.”

The boots, as well as a collection of complementary socks, are expected to ship in mid-October. They will also be carried at select Boot Barn locations in California and Texas and on the Ram Truck Store on Amazon. To introduce the collection, the companies created a 60-second video, “Rent We Pay,” that will be used on digital and social media accounts for both brands.