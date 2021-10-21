×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 21, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Jonathan Akeroyd Named CEO of Burberry

Business

Gucci Aria Collection Holds Key to Kering’s Year-end Fortunes

Beauty

The Future of Ulta

Workwear Boots See First Big Push Toward Vegan

Blundstone's new line is among the first big-name pushes into vegan workwear boots.

Blundstone's vegan boots.
Blundstone's vegan boots. Rémi Chauvin

Heritage boot-making company Blundstone is launching a new vegan style that is among the first mass-produced vegan workwear shoes on the market.

The launch follows a four-year development process, which kicked off when Blundstone observed hundreds of social media interactions from consumers requesting vegan shoes. The boots, offered in brown and black colorways for $190, will be sold at stores like REI Co-Op, J.Crew and Zappos, in addition to independent boutiques like DNA Footwear in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and Abbadabba’s in Atlanta, as well as on Blundstone’s website.

Kate Shevack, Blundstone’s managing partner for brand initiatives and head of U.S. marketing, admitted that, “From a work and outdoor standpoint, vegan has not been a core for brands,” but that Blundstone, “had hundreds of requests through social channels and repeated requests, too, so this was very much a case of, ‘We listen, We hear you.’ Blundstone wouldn’t be a brand without the strength of our community and we try to be very deliberate and thoughtful in terms of product development. We find joy in listening to our community and developing something we are very proud of.”

Related Galleries

In recent years the Tazmania-based Blundstone has become a favorite of artists and creatives across the U.S. — the boots are prized for their durability, how they form to the foot and patina over time.

In 2019, Blundstone took advantage of its newfound audience and staged a pop-up shop in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The company continues to make inroads in creative communities across the United States, and sees the new vegan line as a way to further its connection to that audience. “I would say our customer bridges a lifestyle element and utilitarian element. We have artists, craftsmakers, chefs. It’s the butcher, the baker and the cabinetmaker — a universe of people who often follow a passion in life. I think our new vegan line appeals to that universe as much as a lifestyle fashion consumer,” said Shevack.

The vegan styles closely mirror Blundstone’s original 550 Chelsea-style boot, which has been continuously produced since the ’60s and is Blundstone’s bestseller.

“We have a long history as boot manufacturers and our new vegan styles allow us to remain true to our brand mission. We are known for comfort and durability, and everything to do with this vegan boot incorporates the DNA of Blundstone,” said Shevack.

The boots were independently verified to be 100 percent vegan, and — similar to Blundstone’s leather boots — soften and shape-shift with wear. The brand hired the company Eurofins as an independent verifier, which tested the vegan boots for all traces of mammal, bird, fish, insect, mollusk and insect DNA along with checking for latent animal fibers.

The shoe’s vegan upper is made of OnMicro, a macro-fiber material produced by Grupo Moron that is water-resistant and anti-bacterial. The style has been tested at up to 150,000 flex cycles to ensure that its durability is on par with Blundstone’s non-vegan styles. It’s lined in the company’s OnSteam material that is breathable, anti-bacterial and anti-microbial, while also regulating temperature.

While the shoe is not made of bio-degradable or upcycled material, Shevack chalked up their durability as a notion of sustainability. “Blundstone has a firm commitment to behaving as ethical citizens. We are always working to improve business practices and minimize our impact on the environment. Our boots are made from the highest quality and most durable material. They are made to last and I think that’s a testament to slow fashion — it’s a question of what you define as sustainability,” she said.

Workwear Boots See First Big Push

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Workwear Boots See First Big Push

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Workwear Boots See First Big Push

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Workwear Boots See First Big Push

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Workwear Boots See First Big Push

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Workwear Boots See First Big Push

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Workwear Boots See First Big Push

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Workwear Boots See First Big Push

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Workwear Boots See First Big Push

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Workwear Boots See First Big Push

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Workwear Boots See First Big Push

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Workwear Boots See First Big Push

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Workwear Boots See First Big Push

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Workwear Boots See First Big Push

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Workwear Boots See First Big Push

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Workwear Boots See First Big Push

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Workwear Boots See First Big Push

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Workwear Boots See First Big Push

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Workwear Boots See First Big Push

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Workwear Boots See First Big Push

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Workwear Boots See First Big Push

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Workwear Boots See First Big Push

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Workwear Boots See First Big Push

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Workwear Boots See First Big Push

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Workwear Boots See First Big Push

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Workwear Boots See First Big Push

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Workwear Boots See First Big Push

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Workwear Boots See First Big Push

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Workwear Boots See First Big Push

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Workwear Boots See First Big Push

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Workwear Boots See First Big Push

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Workwear Boots See First Big Push

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Workwear Boots See First Big Push

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Workwear Boots See First Big Push

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Workwear Boots See First Big Push

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Workwear Boots See First Big Push

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Workwear Boots See First Big Push

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad