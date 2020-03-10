It’s an ambitious task to carve out space in the modern luxury handbag market — dominated by legacy European brands with decades of history and capital behind them — but several years ago, seasoned industry vets, Frank Zambrelli, Stephanie Sarka and Anthony Luciano set upon just that path, launching their New York-based luxury handbag brand that centers on the concept of customization: 1 Atelier.

Now, only a few years in, the brand is shaking off its start-up status, closing 2019 just shy of $2 million in revenue, with the executives predicting just under $5 million for 2020 by scaling its business model and developing a new direct sales channel.