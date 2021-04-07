For spring 2021, Acne Studios is handing the reins to artist Ben Quinn.

The L.A.-based artist’s Pulsating Stars are featured as a print on several pieces, including a special-edition Musubi bag. Three bags were first hand-painted by Quinn with one-of-a-kind star motifs and then reproduced in very limited quantities.

“Lately, I’ve been sort of obsessed with the pulsating star shape, like waking up and rubbing your eyes and being transported for a moment. What I hope people get out of my work is a sense of possibility in the idea that there is so much to experience here and now in human form. A reminder to live psychedelically, or maybe a weird dream,” Quinn explained of his work.

The handbags use three different star motifs — a tonal star with a rainbow-colored center; a mixture of tonal and rainbow-colored stars; and a fully rainbow-colored star — mainly on the white leather body of the bag, but there are also a few smaller stars on the strap.

The special-edition Ben Quinn Musubi bags retail for $1,200 and are available exclusively in select Acne Studios stores worldwide.

