×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: October 7, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Jared Leto Is Making a Movie About Karl Lagerfeld

Fashion

Los Angeles Fashion Week Picks New Hollywood Locations and Expands Offerings

Fashion

Franca Fendi Dies at 87

Artists Send a Message With Customized Lady Dior Handbags

For the seventh edition of the Dior Lady Art project, participants broached issues such as feminism and peace.

A Lady Dior handbag designed by Françoise Pétrovitch.
A detail of a Lady Dior handbag designed by Sara Cwynar.
Ghada Amer
Lady Dior handbags designed by Ghada Amer.
Zhenya Machneva
View ALL 7 Photos

PARIS — Now in its seventh edition, the Dior Lady Art project offers artists an opportunity to encapsulate their creative universe on a small, portable object and channel a variety of personal messages.

Set to be launched worldwide on Jan. 5, the collection features 11 artists from as far afield as China, Egypt, the U.S. and Qatar: Ghada Amer, Brian Calvin, Sara Cwynar, Alex Gardner, Shara Hughes, Dorothy Iannone, Minjung Kim, Zhenya Machneva, Bouthayna Al Muftah, Françoise Pétrovitch and Wang Yuyang.

Some, like Amer and Machneva, would appear to have a natural affinity for working with a fashion house, given that their work is steeped in the language of textiles. But Amer, the first Egyptian artist to participate in the initiative, admitted she’s not that into clothes.

Related Galleries

“Fashion per se doesn’t interest me. However, as an artist, I am interested in creativity, be it in fashion or design. I don’t want to ever be a blind follower of fashion,” she said in a Q&A provided by Dior.

Amer’s feminist sensibility was awakened during her art studies in the ‘80s at the Villa Arson school in Nice, where she said she was denied access to painting classes on the grounds of her gender. “Because painting was historically defined as a male language, I decided to use embroidery, the most feminine of languages,” she explained.

Her earliest work used embroidery on painted canvases to reproduce images from porn magazines, in a bid to reclaim a space from which women had been excluded. “By hybridizing embroidery and painting, my canvases open up a new territory for women and place them squarely in what is becoming a new history of art,” she said.

Her designs for the Lady Dior handbag were inspired by her garden sculpture “Women’s Qualities,” which spells out in block letters traits often associated with women. The bags feature words such as “resilient,” “nurturing” and “determined,” though Amer said she deliberately left out the word “beautiful,” which appeared in the original work.

Lady Dior handbags designed by Ghada Amer.
Lady Dior handbags designed by Ghada Amer. Harry Eelman/Courtesy of Dior

“I was concerned about the meaning of that word in the world of high fashion,” she said.

Machneva, who graduated from the department of textiles of the Saint Petersburg Stieglitz State Academy of Art and Design in Russia, started out as a textile designer and has always found inspiration in historical costumes. Her work uses tapestries created on manual looms to depict abandoned Soviet-era factories and machinery.

Noting that “the world has been extremely turned upside down in the last few months,” she hopes to use her Lady Dior handbag designs to spread a message of unity.

“The diversity of cultures is what makes the world truly strong, beautiful and interesting,” she said. “Sometimes it seems that there is nothing more banal than saying that we need the world in peace, but this is the most important thing.”

While feminism isn’t usually part of her practice, she decided to dedicate her project to women, as they are inextricably linked to the history of the French fashion house. “It is about freedom of choice and pride to be a woman,” Machneva said.

A Lady Dior handbag designed by Zhenya Machneva.
A Lady Dior handbag designed by Zhenya Machneva. Marion Berrin/Courtesy of Dior

The bags, which look like sculptures inspired by architectural forms, are designed to represent the load women carry and the strength this requires.

“The 3D geometric shapes on the bags are a symbol of this idea. They are part of the design and at the same time represent an additional load but don’t have any practical function, like many stereotypes surrounding us in life,” she commented.

She sees fashion as an independent art form, a means of self-expression and an experiment. “With the help of fashion, we can communicate with one another. Therefore, I see great potential in this force, which can be used to help people both accept themselves for who they are, and to show the beauty of the diversity of people and cultures,” Machneva argued.

Cwynar, a Canadian-born artist who lives and works in Brooklyn, New York, fashion is part of the flood of imagery that populates our consciousness, sometimes making it hard to maintain a sense of self. Still, she’s a self-confessed fashionphile.

“I think about fashion a lot in my work, how it works, how trends blossom then fade then come back again, and also how it feels good to desire things, how desiring beautiful objects can keep us connected to the world, can be generative,” she said.

Cwynar began her career as a graphic designer, including at The New York Times, and is inspired by the way images inform our view of the world. She conceived her two handbag designs as miniature encyclopedias of this type of imagery.

A detail of a Lady Dior handbag designed by Sara Cwynar.
A detail of a Lady Dior handbag designed by Sara Cwynar. Harry Eelman/Courtesy of Dior

“I wanted to make something that always has new details to notice, things that reveal themselves over time. I began collecting images from all sorts of archives, as well as my own photography, and Dior began doing tests. They brought the images to life in amazing ways that I could not have achieved on my own — images are sewn as patches, printed as 3D objects, and woven into the bag,” she said.

“I love the idea of my art moving around the world, on somebody’s arm, and of combining this high fashion symbolic object with other more historic symbols of value — images from art, nature and history,” she mused.

Priced from 5,900 euros to 19,000 euros, the Dior Lady Art 7 collection will be teased from Nov. 9 to 15 at the “Art ‘N Dior” exhibition at Shanghai’s West Bund Art & Design fair, to be followed by a pre-launch event on Dec. 1 at the Dior boutique in Miami during Art Basel at Miami Beach. It will also be available in selected stores from Dec. 8 to 31 ahead of the global launch in selected stores and online.

Artists Send a Message With Lady Dior Handbags

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Artists Send a Message With Lady Dior Handbags

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Artists Send a Message With Lady Dior Handbags

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Artists Send a Message With Lady Dior Handbags

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Artists Send a Message With Lady Dior Handbags

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Artists Send a Message With Lady Dior Handbags

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Artists Send a Message With Lady Dior Handbags

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Artists Send a Message With Lady Dior Handbags

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Artists Send a Message With Lady Dior Handbags

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Artists Send a Message With Lady Dior Handbags

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Artists Send a Message With Lady Dior Handbags

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Artists Send a Message With Lady Dior Handbags

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Artists Send a Message With Lady Dior Handbags

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Artists Send a Message With Lady Dior Handbags

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Artists Send a Message With Lady Dior Handbags

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Artists Send a Message With Lady Dior Handbags

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Artists Send a Message With Lady Dior Handbags

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Artists Send a Message With Lady Dior Handbags

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Artists Send a Message With Lady Dior Handbags

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Artists Send a Message With Lady Dior Handbags

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Artists Send a Message With Lady Dior Handbags

Hot Summer Bags

Artists Send a Message With Lady Dior Handbags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Artists Send a Message With Lady Dior Handbags

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Artists Send a Message With Lady Dior Handbags

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Artists Send a Message With Lady Dior Handbags

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Artists Send a Message With Lady Dior Handbags

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Artists Send a Message With Lady Dior Handbags

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Artists Send a Message With Lady Dior Handbags

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Artists Send a Message With Lady Dior Handbags

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Artists Send a Message With Lady Dior Handbags

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Artists Send a Message With Lady Dior Handbags

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Artists Send a Message With Lady Dior Handbags

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Artists Send a Message With Lady Dior Handbags

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Artists Send a Message With Lady Dior Handbags

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Artists Send a Message With Lady Dior Handbags

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Artists Send a Message With Lady Dior Handbags

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Artists Send a Message With Lady Dior Handbags

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Artists Send a Message With Lady Dior Handbags

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Artists Send a Message With Lady Dior Handbags

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Artists Send a Message With Lady Dior Handbags

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Artists Send a Message With Lady Dior Handbags

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Artists Send a Message With Lady Dior Handbags

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Artists Send a Message With Lady Dior Handbags

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Artists Send a Message With Lady Dior Handbags

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Artists Send a Message With Lady Dior Handbags

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad