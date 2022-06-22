×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: June 21, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

EXCLUSIVE: Givenchy Is Putting Its Menswear Under the Sun

Men's

The Relaxed Suit Rules Milan for Spring 2023

Business

How Do Brands Attract Women to the Metaverse?

Away Launches Line Geared Toward Outdoorsy Vacations

Direct-to-consumer luggage brand Away launches F.A.R., a performance product line for outdoorsy travel.

FAR by Away.
F.A.R. by Away. Courtesy/Away

Millennial direct-to-consumer suitcase purveyor Away is looking further afield. The brand on Wednesday is launching FAR, short for For All Routes, a product line that considers how tourism has changed during the pandemic with styles geared toward nature-goers.

While the brand’s signature hard-case suitcases will “continue to be the majority of revenue,” according to chief executive officer Jen Rubio, those styles are designed with more city destinations in mind.

“I think people have a heightened enthusiasm to return to travel but the type of travel has changed. There’s more of an outdoors focus, more rural with a desire to reconnect with nature and have adventures,” said Rubio.

“We realized we weren’t really making bags to support that kind of travel. People are going to national parks and camping — they’re not taking a four-wheel hard suitcase on a trip. So we are excited to do something in a very Away way and meet the needs of a new kind of journey,” she added.

Related Galleries

Made of entirely recycled materials down to the zippers, FAR includes durable backpacks, duffles, messenger bags, packing cubes and totes — offered in a variety of colors. Ripstop nylon duffles range from 40 to 70 liters in packable volume and backpacks from 26 to 45 liters — designations similar to established outdoor brands like Patagonia and The North Face. Prices range from $25 for a small pouch to $220 for a large backpack.

F.A.R. by Away.
FAR by Away. Courtesy/Away

It’s a shrewd move for Away, particularly as tourism winds up again post-pandemic. The luggage gear departments of outdoors stores like REI and L.L. Bean are running low on stock at the moment — owing to a rush in demand as well as supply chain issues.

“I think that speaks to the demand for this kind of gear as people travel more. The travel rebound came back in a big way, and with more outdoor destinations,” Rubio said of the phenomenon.

But with FAR, she is hoping to take the category a step further. “If you think about the outdoor space, everything is super technical and functional but is also kind of ugly. I think that’s a little daunting to some people. I think we found an incredible balance of really durable designs that are versatile but are sleek and attractive,” she said.

“We are excited to attract new customers and see how existing customers build on their collections with F.A.R. — it increases the lifetime value of an Away customer.”

Away Tackles Outdoorsy Vacations With New

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Away Tackles Outdoorsy Vacations With New

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Away Tackles Outdoorsy Vacations With New

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Away Tackles Outdoorsy Vacations With New

Hot Summer Bags

Away Tackles Outdoorsy Vacations With New

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Away Tackles Outdoorsy Vacations With New

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Away Tackles Outdoorsy Vacations With New

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Away Tackles Outdoorsy Vacations With New

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Away Tackles Outdoorsy Vacations With New

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Away Tackles Outdoorsy Vacations With New

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Away Tackles Outdoorsy Vacations With New

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Away Tackles Outdoorsy Vacations With New

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Away Tackles Outdoorsy Vacations With New

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Away Tackles Outdoorsy Vacations With New

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Away Tackles Outdoorsy Vacations With New

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Away Tackles Outdoorsy Vacations With New

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Away Tackles Outdoorsy Vacations With New

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Away Tackles Outdoorsy Vacations With New

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Away Tackles Outdoorsy Vacations With New

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Away Tackles Outdoorsy Vacations With New

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Away Tackles Outdoorsy Vacations With New

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Away Tackles Outdoorsy Vacations With New

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Away Tackles Outdoorsy Vacations With New

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Away Tackles Outdoorsy Vacations With New

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Away Tackles Outdoorsy Vacations With New

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Away Tackles Outdoorsy Vacations With New

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Away Tackles Outdoorsy Vacations With New

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Away Tackles Outdoorsy Vacations With New

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Away Tackles Outdoorsy Vacations With New

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Away Tackles Outdoorsy Vacations With New

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Away Tackles Outdoorsy Vacations With New

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Away Tackles Outdoorsy Vacations With New

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Away Tackles Outdoorsy Vacations With New

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Away Tackles Outdoorsy Vacations With New

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Away Tackles Outdoorsy Vacations With New

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Away Tackles Outdoorsy Vacations With New

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Away Tackles Outdoorsy Vacations With New

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Away Tackles Outdoorsy Vacations With New

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Away Tackles Outdoorsy Vacations With New

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Away Tackles Outdoorsy Vacations With New

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Away Tackles Outdoorsy Vacations With New

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Away Tackles Outdoorsy Vacations With New

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Away Tackles Outdoorsy Vacations With New

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Away Tackles Outdoorsy Vacations With New

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad