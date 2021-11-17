×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: November 17, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Ralph Lauren Opens New Flagship, First Hospitality Experience in Milan

Business

Gucci Returns to Show in Milan, Faces Markets With Creativity, Retail-First Approach

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Naomi Osaka Joins VS Collective, Talks Mental Health, Fashion and Serena Williams on Victoria’s Secret Podcast

Away Luggage Looks Toward Bigger Future With New Executive Hires

With travel resuming, Away luggage is looking toward a post-COVID-19 era of growth.

Away's 2021 holiday campaign.
Away's 2021 holiday campaign. Courtesy/Away

Direct-to-consumer luggage company Away is beefing up its executive team ahead of significant growth plans.

Away appears to be digging into the world of Millennial d-to-c lifestyle brands by pulling talent and alumni from some of the category’s biggest players. The brand has poached Casper’s chief operating officer Charles Liu as its first chief operating officer. Liu has also held senior roles at Walmart, Shopko and Walgreens.

Former Barry’s Bootcamp chief marketing officer Melissa Weiss has signed on as Away’s chief marketing officer. Weiss also held jobs at Lyft, Amazon Fashion and Theory.

And Luke Chatelain, former chief digital officer for J.Crew, has been named as Away’s first chief digital officer. Chatelain also worked as the vice president for innovation at West Elm.

Related Galleries

Away adds to its executive ranks after being embroiled in a very public scandal in 2019, involving allegations of toxic workplace culture and abusive behavior, with claims particularly waged against cofounder Steph Korey, who stepped down as chief executive officer in mid-2020.

And that was followed by the pandemic when travel was essentially brought to a complete halt — making the luggage industry among the hardest hit accessories categories and cutting into Away’s bottom line.

The company is now helmed by cofounder Jen Rubio, who is steering the company toward a post-COVID-19 era of growth. Earlier this fall, Away released a new range of luggage co-designed by small fashion labels with cult followings like Sandy Liang and Ji Won Choi.

“This is an incredibly exciting time at Away. After an extraordinarily challenging period for the travel industry, we have been capitalizing on growing customer demand and seeing significant gains across all categories,” Rubio said in a statement.

“As we prepare for our next stage of growth and a critical year ahead, we are thrilled to welcome Charles, Melissa and Luke to our leadership team. These talented and accomplished leaders bring an impressive depth of experience and diverse expertise to Away. I’m eager to see how their leadership will help drive operational excellence, foster innovation, deepen our community engagement and unlock Away’s unbounded future,” she added.

Away Luggage Looks Toward Bigger Future

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Away Luggage Looks Toward Bigger Future

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Away Luggage Looks Toward Bigger Future

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Away Luggage Looks Toward Bigger Future

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Away Luggage Looks Toward Bigger Future

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Away Luggage Looks Toward Bigger Future

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Away Luggage Looks Toward Bigger Future

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Away Luggage Looks Toward Bigger Future

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Away Luggage Looks Toward Bigger Future

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Away Luggage Looks Toward Bigger Future

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Away Luggage Looks Toward Bigger Future

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Away Luggage Looks Toward Bigger Future

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Away Luggage Looks Toward Bigger Future

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Away Luggage Looks Toward Bigger Future

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Away Luggage Looks Toward Bigger Future

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Away Luggage Looks Toward Bigger Future

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Away Luggage Looks Toward Bigger Future

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Away Luggage Looks Toward Bigger Future

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Away Luggage Looks Toward Bigger Future

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Away Luggage Looks Toward Bigger Future

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Away Luggage Looks Toward Bigger Future

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Away Luggage Looks Toward Bigger Future

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Away Luggage Looks Toward Bigger Future

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Away Luggage Looks Toward Bigger Future

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Away Luggage Looks Toward Bigger Future

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Away Luggage Looks Toward Bigger Future

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Away Luggage Looks Toward Bigger Future

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Away Luggage Looks Toward Bigger Future

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Away Luggage Looks Toward Bigger Future

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Away Luggage Looks Toward Bigger Future

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Away Luggage Looks Toward Bigger Future

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Away Luggage Looks Toward Bigger Future

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Away Luggage Looks Toward Bigger Future

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Away Luggage Looks Toward Bigger Future

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Away Luggage Looks Toward Bigger Future

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Away Luggage Looks Toward Bigger Future

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Away Luggage Looks Toward Bigger Future

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad