Away Names First President as Luggage Company Accelerates Growth With Return of Travel

Away is eyeing further growth and has appointed its first president. The direct-to-consumer luggage and lifestyle brand has promoted chief financial officer Catherine Dunleavy to the newly created position.

As Away’s president, Dunleavy will oversee strategy, operations and supply chain, digital product, legal and finance. Away will look to hire a new CFO.

Dunleavy first joined Away in 2020 and helped the company weather a double-whammy of negative press and the COVID-19 pandemic — which effectively altered most consumers’ needs for new luggage.

Now that travel is accelerating worldwide, Away has positioned itself for new growth and has set forth an aggressive strategy to increase its market share and retail presence. The company has 13 stores and intends to add more in 2023.

Earlier this year, Away added a new product offshoot called F.A.R. — For All Routes — to its assortment, a collection of luggage with outdoorsy, performance-driven tourism in mind. This, coupled with the return of travel, has helped the company exceed its pandemic recovery projections, it said.

Dunleavy said of her new job: “I’m incredibly proud of the work that the entire Away team has accomplished since I joined the company two years ago. I’m honored that [cofounder] Jen Rubio and the board have given me their confidence to drive greater impact in this new role. Away’s continued growth amid tumultuous macro-environments coupled with our impressive brand affinity highlight just how beloved Away remains, despite external factors impacting retail and travel industries. I’m excited to work alongside Away’s best-in-class executive team as we continue to catapult the company’s future growth together.”

In an exclusive statement to WWD, Rubio said that adding the role of president to Away’s executive lineup has been a long time coming. “I, along with Away’s board, have been eager to establish this role for some time. Over the last few years, one of my biggest priorities has been to build a top-tier leadership team to help me steer the business into the future. Throughout that process — and as the business continues to strengthen and mature — we identified this new structure as an opportunity to create deeper focus, drive greater impact across the business and enable a more seamless execution of our long-term plans,” Rubio said.

Rubio, who remains the brand’s chief executive officer, added: “It’s important to note that the position of president is not simply an extension of scope for our financial function, but rather a distinct role that will leverage Catherine’s experience and expertise in a new capacity. As president, Catherine will directly oversee finance, legal, operations and supply chain, and technology functions. As a result, I’ll be able to dedicate increased focus on our brand, our products and our people operations.”