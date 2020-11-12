Brandon Blackwood is the Jamaican-Chinese designer and founder of his eponymous handbag line, which became a viral sensation on the Internet in July because of his “End Systemic Racism” tote that was promoted by Kim Kardashian West. Upon launching his four-piece collection of leather handbags in spring 2015, Blackwood continued to grow his business into a full contemporary accessories line with handbags, trunks, backpacks and small accessories. He’s also launched a 16-piece collection that includes made-to-order ready-to-wear like a Mongolian wool coat with premium satin in a sky blue color. Another highlight is the oversize green shearling coat lined with lambskin. “The Brandon Blackwood philosophy has always been that one accessory should be a mixture of classic and current sensibility,” he said. “This approach to aesthetic leads to timeless silhouettes, high-quality detailing and unparalleled materials. Every Brandon Blackwood piece relays a strong juxtaposition between being trend-forward yet lasting.” A few bestsellers are the Kuei bag, which retails for $88; the Kendrick truck mini, which retails for $300, and the Kuei bag with the bandana print, which retails for $125.