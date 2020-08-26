LONDON — Burberry is ramping up its accessories strategy with its first bag campaign, spotlighting the brand’s new signature Pocket bag — and a naked Bella Hadid.

For the campaign, Riccardo Tisci, the label’s chief creative officer, brought together some of his longest-standing collaborators, for what ended up being one of their last pre-lockdown projects. They include Hadid, who is appearing in a Burberry campaign for the second time; makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench; stylist Katy England, and photography duo Inez Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin.

The creative team produced a series of imagery inspired by the brand’s animal kingdom concept, featuring Hadid posing with the statue of a panther in a series of animal-like poses, wearing a catsuit or at times nothing other the crossbody bag in canvas and bright orange leather trims.

The idea was to evoke a “feline femininity” and pay homage to Thomas Burberry, who was the first to introduce the animal kingdom concept by choosing an emblem of a knight on a horse as his brand’s logo.

The bag is also a nod to the label’s heritage, referencing an archival style discovered by Tisci and reworked by adding leather details and a large front pocket.

“A lot of my creative concepts come from discovering old house codes and then creating new ones. I have always loved going into the archives and that is where I found the inspiration for this Pocket bag,” said Tisci, adding that he wanted to add a sense of modernity to the bag style and the animal kingdom concept, with this campaign. “Animals have always been a creative obsession and signature of mine and it was so amazing to see Bella Hadid bring this to life as the panther.”

Burberry has also delivered targeted leather goods campaigns in mainland China and South Korea earlier this summer, helping sales bounce back in the regions.

The campaign included an exclusive collaboration on the Pocket Bag with Chinese influencer Tao Liang, professionally known as Mr. Bags.

The label is also planning its return to the runway this September, with an outdoors spring 2021 show to be held in London on Sept. 17 and livestreamed for all to watch.