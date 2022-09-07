Casablanca Teams With Globe-Trotter on Luggage Collection

Casablanca wants its customers to travel the world.

The hip luxury brand on Wednesday debuts a co-branded suitcase range in collaboration with storied luggage-maker Globe-Trotter, one favored by Queen Elizabeth II, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, explorer Sir Edmund Hillary — and soon by fashion-savvy kids, too.

Nodding to Casablanca’s fall collection, which featured some of the styles, the luggage lineup comprises six items ranging from large and small trolleys to smaller size cases, including a vanity box and a minaudière.

Crafted from aluminum with bamboo handles, the suitcases are complemented by brass hardware and lined with the Aviation Check pattern developed by Casablanca to evoke the French flag’s colors. A 22-karat gold enameled plate bearing the French brand’s logo decorates each luggage.

The collection, retailing at between 1,495 pounds and 3,995 pounds, is available online at Globe-Trotter’s e-commerce site, as well as at the luggage-maker’s flagships in London, Tokyo and at the recently opened Los Angeles unit.

The year 2022 has been a prolific one for the storied luggage brand, which celebrated its 125th anniversary by debuting a number of co-branded collections (the previous one was with Tyler the Creator and his Golf le Fleur label), expanding its global reach and building its digital business.

The brand changed hands in March 2020 just as the COVID-19 pandemic started to spread globally, when Oakley Capital Group, founded by Peter Dubens, took over Globe-Trotter for an undisclosed sum from entrepreneur Toshiyasu Takubo.

Globe-Trotter has a long history. It was founded in Germany in 1897 by British businessman David Nelken, who developed a technique for manufacturing suitcases employing vulcanized fiberboard that were lightweight but strong. In 1932 the company moved to England, where Globe-Trotter luggage has been manufactured ever since.

A fixture of the Paris men’s scene, Casablanca’s founder Charaf Tajer established the brand in 2018. The brand was one of the shared winners of the LVMH Prize for Young Designers in 2020, and was one of the finalists contending for the 2021 International Woolmark Prize and ANDAM Award.