Coach and Jennifer Lopez are taking their relationship one step further, introducing the Coach x Jennifer Lopez Hutton bag, the next step in the multi-hyphenate star’s collaboration with the brand.

The handbag—one of Coach’s classic styles but re-imaged by Lopez and the brand’s creative director Stuart Vevers— is a boxy cross body style, crafted from calf leather and snakeskin. According to the company, the new style was inspired by the values of authenticity and inclusivity.

“It was really fun to create something unique and special with Jennifer,” said Vevers. “She brings her passion and style to everything she does and her approach to this design felt personal and authentic.”

To launch the collaboration, Coach is releasing a series of social-first film vignettes and accompanying images that feature Lopez as the producer, the dancer, and the recording artist.

“Designing my first bag with Coach was a great experience,” said Lopez. “I really wanted the Coach x Jennifer Lopez Hutton to feel like me. The color block leather and polished hardware details are really my style. It’s a bag that makes me look pulled together and ready for anything, and I can’t wait to share it with everyone.”

The Coach x Jennifer Lopez Hutton bag retails for $395 and is available on Coach.com.

