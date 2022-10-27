×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: October 26, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Bridal Fall 2023 Trends: Voluminous Ballgowns, Minimalism and Bows

Business

Gagosian Denies It Is in Talks With LVMH

Fashion

Flats, Comfy Basics, Italian Brands Dominate Lyst Index as Platform Grows Its Scope

Coach Brings Circular Concept (Re)loved to London

The brand will unveil its first European pop-up for the used bags reimagined program in Spitalfields Market on Thursday.

Inside of Coach's "Tomorrow's Vintage" concept store in London
Inside of Coach's "Tomorrow's Vintage" concept store in London. Harry Adams/Courtesy

LONDONCoach is materializing its (Re)Loved program, a circular system for remaking, up-crafting and redesigning its used bags in London with its first European pop-up store in Spitalfields Market.

Running from Thursday to Jan. 16, the “Tomorrow’s Vintage” space will feature a selection of (Re)Loved Coach bags, with vintage styles like Dinky, the Saddle and the Cashin Carry from Coach’s archival collection on display.

Inside Coach’s “Tomorrow’s Vintage” concept store in London. Harry Adams

The brand will launch an exchange program that allows customers to trade in their Coach bag through the Coach (Re)Loved program to be recycled or reimagined in exchange for store credit starting from Nov. 1.

Related Galleries

The store offers a range of complimentary services at the craftsmanship bar as well, such as leather care to extend the life span of a Coach bag, monogramming services and customization options with pins and patches, as well as hosting panel discussions with guests on a wide range of sustainability-related topics.

The New York-based Tapestry label’s pop-up will also feature a digital gaming element with an interactive scratchcard where visitors can win a free pin or patch, as well as playlists curated by London-based independent record labels.

Inside Coach’s “Tomorrow’s Vintage” concept store in London. Harry Adams

(Re)Loved launched in April 2021 with a suite of fast-selling reimagined goods. After a bag-slashing scandal erupted on social media last October, Coach doubled down on its (Re)Loved program, adding more (Re)Loved items to its stores, and it’s eyeing a full rollout to its 162 stores across the U.S. and Canada.

At the beginning of this year, Coach expanded its (Re)Loved program with an apprenticeship. The program began in June, after which participants may score a job working and reworking Coach bags.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Coach Brings Circular Concept (Re)loved to London

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Coach Brings Circular Concept (Re)loved to London

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Coach Brings Circular Concept (Re)loved to London

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Coach Brings Circular Concept (Re)loved to London

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Coach Brings Circular Concept (Re)loved to London

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Coach Brings Circular Concept (Re)loved to London

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Coach Brings Circular Concept (Re)loved to London

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Coach Brings Circular Concept (Re)loved to London

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Coach Brings Circular Concept (Re)loved to London

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Coach Brings Circular Concept (Re)loved to London

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Coach Brings Circular Concept (Re)loved to London

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Coach Brings Circular Concept (Re)loved to London

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Coach Brings Circular Concept (Re)loved to London

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Coach Brings Circular Concept (Re)loved to London

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Coach Brings Circular Concept (Re)loved to London

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Coach Brings Circular Concept (Re)loved to London

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Coach Brings Circular Concept (Re)loved to London

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Coach Brings Circular Concept (Re)loved to London

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Coach Brings Circular Concept (Re)loved to London

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Coach Brings Circular Concept (Re)loved to London

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Coach Brings Circular Concept (Re)loved to London

Hot Summer Bags

Coach Brings Circular Concept (Re)loved to London

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Coach Brings Circular Concept (Re)loved to London

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Coach Brings Circular Concept (Re)loved to London

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Coach Brings Circular Concept (Re)loved to London

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Coach Brings Circular Concept (Re)loved to London

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Coach Brings Circular Concept (Re)loved to London

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Coach Brings Circular Concept (Re)loved to London

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Coach Brings Circular Concept (Re)loved to London

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Coach Brings Circular Concept (Re)loved to London

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Coach Brings Circular Concept (Re)loved to London

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Coach Brings Circular Concept (Re)loved to London

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Coach Brings Circular Concept (Re)loved to London

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Coach Brings Circular Concept (Re)loved to London

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Coach Brings Circular Concept (Re)loved to London

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Coach Brings Circular Concept (Re)loved to London

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Coach Brings Circular Concept (Re)loved to London

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Coach Brings Circular Concept (Re)loved to London

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Coach Brings Circular Concept (Re)loved to London

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Coach Brings Circular Concept (Re)loved to London

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Coach Brings Circular Concept (Re)loved to London

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Coach Brings Circular Concept (Re)loved to London

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Coach Brings Circular Concept (Re)loved to London

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad