Coach Brings Circular Concept (Re)loved to London

LONDON — Coach is materializing its (Re)Loved program, a circular system for remaking, up-crafting and redesigning its used bags in London with its first European pop-up store in Spitalfields Market.

Running from Thursday to Jan. 16, the “Tomorrow’s Vintage” space will feature a selection of (Re)Loved Coach bags, with vintage styles like Dinky, the Saddle and the Cashin Carry from Coach’s archival collection on display.

Inside Coach’s “Tomorrow’s Vintage” concept store in London Harry Adams

The brand will launch an exchange program that allows customers to trade in their Coach bag through the Coach (Re)Loved program to be recycled or reimagined in exchange for store credit starting from Nov. 1.

The store offers a range of complimentary services at the craftsmanship bar as well, such as leather care to extend the life span of a Coach bag, monogramming services and customization options with pins and patches, as well as hosting panel discussions with guests on a wide range of sustainability-related topics.

The New York-based Tapestry label’s pop-up will also feature a digital gaming element with an interactive scratchcard where visitors can win a free pin or patch, as well as playlists curated by London-based independent record labels.

Inside Coach’s “Tomorrow’s Vintage” concept store in London. Harry Adams

(Re)Loved launched in April 2021 with a suite of fast-selling reimagined goods. After a bag-slashing scandal erupted on social media last October, Coach doubled down on its (Re)Loved program, adding more (Re)Loved items to its stores, and it’s eyeing a full rollout to its 162 stores across the U.S. and Canada.

At the beginning of this year, Coach expanded its (Re)Loved program with an apprenticeship. The program began in June, after which participants may score a job working and reworking Coach bags.