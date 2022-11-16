A Cole Haan/Pendleton Homage to Arcadia National Park

Cole Haan and Pendleton Woolen Mills have created a seven-piece men’s and women’s footwear and bag collection drawing inspiration from Acadia National Park in Maine.

It’s a fusion of Pendleton’s distinctive trademarked wool fabrics with Cole Haan’s signature leather that executives from both brands say embodies “iconic American products that stand the test of time.”

“Pendleton is a national treasure in that their products are so closely related to those things that make the American story so unique. This is especially true in their work with and on behalf of our national parks. Cole Haan has been at home in New England for nearly a century and with our deep roots there, it felt only fitting to pay homage to the crown jewel of the North Atlantic Coast, Acadia National Park,” said David Maddocks, brand president of Cole Haan.

The collection, which was inspired by Pendleton’s Acadia National Park Blanket, features characteristic stripes and an earth-toned palette with hints of granite, sunset, gold and sky. The design teams integrated that stripe into an original plaid for a “rugged and dignified” look evoking the Acadia landscape. Cole Haan will also contribute to Pendleton’s long-standing partnership with the National Park Foundation, the official charity of America’s national parks.

“The brands share over a century of creating quality products with a dedication to design and sustainability,” said Peter Bishop, executive vice president of merchandising and design at Pendleton Woolen Mills. “The Cole Haan team translated the iconic Pendleton Acadia National Park plaid onto the footwear and bags seamlessly.”

The merchandise is being sold on colehaan.com and in select U.S. and international Cole Haan stores.

The wool used in this collection is a biodegradable, renewable resource that was woven in Pendleton’s Washougal, Washington, mill. Cole Haan is a member of The Leather Working Group, a not-for-profit community organization dedicated to sustainable leather, and the leather used in this capsule is from BLC Leather Technology Centre Ltd (BLC) gold medal-rated tanneries.