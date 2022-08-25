×
Dagne Dover Reissues Iconic Camel Collection

The young brand rarely updates its core offering, so for those who see the bags as their go-to everyday carryall, it's a big deal.

Dagne Dover
Pieces from Dagne Dover's camel core collection. Courtesy

Dagne Dover, the ubiquitous accessories range known for its neoprene assortment, is reissuing its camel-colored range.

“We just re-dropped our original neoprene collection in a limited-edition color from 2018,” said Jessy Dover, Dagne Dover cofounder and chief operating officer. “Customers have been asking for it to make a comeback for years, so we decided to bring it back for good. As a brand, we like to keep limited editions really exclusive and only drop them once. That’s what makes our collections and seasonal color drops so special — they never come back once they’re gone.”

The COO continued, “unless you can score them secondhand, they can’t find them.” She explained that camel has been one of those colors they just couldn’t keep stocked, so they made an exception, re-introducing it to our core collection permanently.

The young brand rarely updates its core offering, so for those who see the bags as their go-to everyday carryall, it’s a big deal.

“Camel really comes to life in our neoprene material and adds an element of sensuality to our sporty silhouettes. It’s a versatile, rich, heart-warming hue that blends performance and sophistication simultaneously. It’s the best of both worlds,” Dover said.  

The now permanent collection ranges from $45-$215 and is available online and at the brand’s NYC store on Lafayette Street.

 

