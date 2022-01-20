Delvaux Debuts ‘Beijing Stories’ to Celebrate 10 Years Milestone in China

Delvaux will release the short film “Beijing Stories” as a part of the brand’s City Series on Thursday to celebrate its 10 years milestone in the Chinese market.

This film, directed by emerging filmmaker Mai Zi, follows acclaimed Chinese actresses Yong Mei, Liu Shishi and Wen Qi as they explore the spirit and charm of the Chinese capital through their own perspectives from three different generations. They visit historic sites like the Drum Tower, the Temple of Wisdom and the modern China World Mall.

Mai said she wants to portray how traditional and modern Beijing are interwoven with this film.

“In this respect, Delvaux is very similar to Beijing. With the coming of Chinese New Year, Delvaux and I hope to pay homage to heritage and transmission with this film,” she added.

Jean-Marc Loubier, chief executive office of Delvaux, who returned to Delvaux after Richemont’s acquisition, said regarding the short film that “Delvaux strolls the world and loves to connect cool and brilliant women. It is about them and the city where they live in, Beijing this time.

“They enjoy sharing their intimate links with the city as an invitation to come and enjoy its inner beauty and its beat,” he added.

Yong is the first Mainland China actress to have won the Silver Bear Award for Best Actress at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival in 2019.

Liu is one of the most popular TV stars in China. She is best known for her appearances in period dramas such as “Scarlet Heart” and “The Imperial Doctress.”

Wen is the youngest recipient of the Best Supporting Actress award in the Golden Horse Awards history. She took home the honor at the age of 14 in 2017.

