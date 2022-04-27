Delvaux Hits French Riviera With New Canvas Line

MAKING WAVES: French actress Gaïa Weiss, who surely must have donned many corseted and panniered costumes for her role as Madame du Barry in the forthcoming television series “Marie Antoinette,” could let her hair down as the face of Delvaux’s summer campaign.

The campaign was shot on the French Riviera.

It puts the spotlight on the Belgian brand’s new Canvas Story, a range of summery bags and totes melding natural canvas and Sahara leather accents, including a D-shaped patch. Weiss carries them with her as she soaks up the sun, lounges in the shade, and strolls by the seaside with her male companion in a glamorous Riviera setting.

Quentin Saunier shot the campaign at La Réserve de Beaulieu, and in Villefranche-sur-Mer. Prices for the canvas line range from 500 euros for a pouch up to 4,200 euros for a Brilliant PM bag.

Weiss, who has 284,000 followers on Instagram, has appeared in such films as “Judy,” “The Bunker” and “Shepherd” and TV series including “Vikings,” “Outlander” and “Medici.” She has also been associated with brands including Tod’s and Persol.

