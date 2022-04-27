×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: April 27, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

A Bid for Kohl’s: What’s Simon Thinking?

Eye

Maria Grazia Chiuri on Her Time at Dior, Costume Design and Teamwork

Men's

John Varvatos’ Next Chapter

Delvaux Hits French Riviera With New Canvas Line

French actress Gaïa Weiss is the star of the campaign.

Gaïa Weiss in the Delvaux campaign.
Gaïa Weiss in the Delvaux campaign. Quentin Saunier

MAKING WAVES: French actress Gaïa Weiss, who surely must have donned many corseted and panniered costumes for her role as Madame du Barry in the forthcoming television series “Marie Antoinette,” could let her hair down as the face of Delvaux’s summer campaign.

Delvaux Canvas Stoary
The campaign was shot on the French Riviera.

It puts the spotlight on the Belgian brand’s new Canvas Story, a range of summery bags and totes melding natural canvas and Sahara leather accents, including a D-shaped patch. Weiss carries them with her as she soaks up the sun, lounges in the shade, and strolls by the seaside with her male companion in a glamorous Riviera setting.

Quentin Saunier shot the campaign at La Réserve de Beaulieu, and in Villefranche-sur-Mer. Prices for the canvas line range from 500 euros for a pouch up to 4,200 euros for a Brilliant PM bag.

Weiss, who has 284,000 followers on Instagram, has appeared in such films as “Judy,” “The Bunker” and “Shepherd” and TV series including “Vikings,” “Outlander” and “Medici.” She has also been associated with brands including Tod’s and Persol.

SEE ALSO:

Richemont Grows Leather Goods With Delvaux Purchase

Jean-Marc Loubier Returns as Delvaux CEO

Delvaux Debuts ‘Beijing Stories’ to Celebrate Decade in China

Calvin klein white t shirt

North America in Focus as PVH Looks to Continue Growth

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad