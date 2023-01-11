×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: January 11, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

Martine Rose Is Ready to Step Onto the Florence Streets, and the World Stage, at Pitti Uomo

Eye

All the Looks From the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Fashion

KidSuper’s Colm Dillane Working on Louis Vuitton’s Next Men’s Collection

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Casts Feminist Author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie in Handbag Campaign

The ads for the Lady 95.22, which will roll out over the course of the year, feature a multigenerational cast of prominent women that also includes Anya Taylor-Joy and Beatrice Borromeo.

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie in the Dior campaign for the Lady 95.22 handbag.
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie in the Dior campaign for the Lady 95.22 handbag. Brigitte Lacombe/Courtesy of Dior

PARIS The Lady Dior has not left the spotlight since Princess Diana first sported the handbag in 1995, but Dior is hoping that one of its spin-offs, the Lady 95.22, will become one of the “It” bags of 2023.

The French luxury house is launching the bag, revealed during its fall 2022 women’s ready-to-wear show, with a global campaign set to break on Thursday that will feature a multigenerational cast of outstanding women from the realms of fashion, film, literature, sports, music and art, many of them with existing ties to women’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri.

“Profoundly united by their spirit of independence, they share the message of universal, essential sisterhood carried by the creative director since her arrival at the head of Dior women’s collections,” the house said in a statement.

Related Galleries

The black-and-white portraits, shot by French photographer Brigitte Lacombe, capture the personality of sitters including author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, whose essay and related TED talk “We Should All Be Feminists” inspired the T-shirts in Chiuri’s debut show for Dior in 2016. Adichie is shown wearing one of the T-shirts with a black trouser suit and a black Lady 95.22.

The Nigerian writer features in the first chapter of the campaign alongside Italian journalist Beatrice Borromeo, the wife of Pierre Casiraghi, who has been a Dior brand ambassador since 2021. Among the other personalities in the pipeline is Anya Taylor-Joy, who has racked up campaigns for the house since being named a Dior global brand ambassador in 2021.

Beatrice Borromeo in the Dior campaign for the Lady 95.22 handbag.
Beatrice Borromeo in the Dior campaign for the Lady 95.22 handbag. Brigitte Lacombe/Courtesy of Dior

Beyond the official faces of the brand, Chiuri has surrounded herself with a cadre of female creatives who work with her on everything from fashion shows to exhibitions and campaigns, often with a feminist theme. Some of these regular collaborators will be making their debut as campaign faces in the Lady 95.22 ads, which will roll out over the course of the year.

Receiving the Legion of Honor, France’s highest civilian distinction, at a ceremony in 2019, Chiuri explained: “Dior is a maison that represents femininity, and for this reason I believe that my commitment is to make women aware of their potential, and I thank the maison that supports me to give a voice to women and their work. Their commitment can change the world.”

Lacombe has shot several ads for Dior, including Chiuri’s first campaign for spring 2017 featuring twins Ruth and May Bell, and the fall 2017 ads with Jennifer Lawrence.

The Lady 95.22, named after the year of the pillar handbag’s creation in 1995, and the year of its revival in 2022, revisits the shape of the Lady Dior with a subtly curved silhouette, and adds a touch of modernity with leather and metal handles set off by letter charms that spell out the word “Dior.”

Its signature cannage pattern has been reinvented in two new versions, including a macrocannage motif created with a high-frequency technique. The leather is first cut by hand before being worked on using wave energy, Dior said.

Available for preorder in selected boutiques from Thursday, the bag will come in three sizes — small, medium and extra-large — and two colors, black and latte, with ruthenium or pale gold finishes.

Dior's Lady 95.22 handbag.
Dior’s Lady 95.22 handbag. Courtesy of Dior

While the house continually updates the Lady Dior, most recently by reissuing the mini version carried by Princess Diana at the Met Gala in 1996, it has also produced variants such as the Lady D-Lite and the Lady D-Joy, and further cemented the handbag’s status by asking leading artists to customize it as part of the Lady Dior as Seen By and Dior Lady Art projects.

The Lady Dior also features in Season Five of the Netflix series “The Crown,” which chronicles Princess Diana’s evolution into an international style icon. In a neat piece of synergy, Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki, who plays Princess Diana in the show, was named a brand ambassador for Dior Joaillerie last year.

French event organizer Françoise Dumas told WWD the story behind the naming of the Lady Dior. In 1995, then First Lady Bernadette Chirac asked Dumas to pick a gift from the Dior boutique for the Princess of Wales, who was expected for tea at the Élysée presidential palace during a visit to France.

“I had noticed a little bag, which at the time was made of fabric, and so I had it wrapped and sent to the Élysée,” Dumas said, adding that she phoned Bernard Arnault, the chairman and chief executive officer of Dior parent company LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, to inform him of her choice.

“He said, ‘Recall the bag immediately.’ Why? Because he was working on a prototype in leather. He had it finished overnight, and the leather version was sent instead,” Dumas recalled.

The bag came to be so closely associated with Princess Diana, who was still referred to as Lady Diana in France despite her royal title, that it was renamed in her honor.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Feminist Writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Stars in Dior Bag Campaign

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Feminist Writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Stars in Dior Bag Campaign

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Feminist Writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Stars in Dior Bag Campaign

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Feminist Writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Stars in Dior Bag Campaign

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Feminist Writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Stars in Dior Bag Campaign

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Feminist Writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Stars in Dior Bag Campaign

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Feminist Writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Stars in Dior Bag Campaign

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Feminist Writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Stars in Dior Bag Campaign

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Feminist Writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Stars in Dior Bag Campaign

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Feminist Writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Stars in Dior Bag Campaign

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Feminist Writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Stars in Dior Bag Campaign

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Feminist Writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Stars in Dior Bag Campaign

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Feminist Writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Stars in Dior Bag Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Feminist Writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Stars in Dior Bag Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Feminist Writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Stars in Dior Bag Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Feminist Writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Stars in Dior Bag Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Feminist Writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Stars in Dior Bag Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Feminist Writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Stars in Dior Bag Campaign

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Feminist Writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Stars in Dior Bag Campaign

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Feminist Writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Stars in Dior Bag Campaign

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Feminist Writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Stars in Dior Bag Campaign

Hot Summer Bags

Feminist Writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Stars in Dior Bag Campaign

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Feminist Writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Stars in Dior Bag Campaign

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Feminist Writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Stars in Dior Bag Campaign

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Feminist Writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Stars in Dior Bag Campaign

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Feminist Writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Stars in Dior Bag Campaign

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Feminist Writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Stars in Dior Bag Campaign

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Feminist Writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Stars in Dior Bag Campaign

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Feminist Writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Stars in Dior Bag Campaign

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Feminist Writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Stars in Dior Bag Campaign

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Feminist Writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Stars in Dior Bag Campaign

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Feminist Writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Stars in Dior Bag Campaign

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Feminist Writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Stars in Dior Bag Campaign

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Feminist Writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Stars in Dior Bag Campaign

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Feminist Writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Stars in Dior Bag Campaign

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Feminist Writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Stars in Dior Bag Campaign

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Feminist Writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Stars in Dior Bag Campaign

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Feminist Writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Stars in Dior Bag Campaign

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Feminist Writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Stars in Dior Bag Campaign

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Feminist Writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Stars in Dior Bag Campaign

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Feminist Writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Stars in Dior Bag Campaign

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Feminist Writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Stars in Dior Bag Campaign

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad