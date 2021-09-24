×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: September 24, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fendi RTW Spring 2022

Business

New Fellowship for Black Entrepreneurs Aims to Tackle Racial Wealth Gap

Accessories

EXCLUSIVE: Pandora New ‘Me’ Line Taps Addison Rae, Charli XCX, More

Dior Lady Art Handbag Show Heads to China

The “Art 'N Dior” exhibition is set to open at the Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning in Shenzhen on Sept. 25.

Gallery Icon View ALL 6 Photos

PARIS — In a sign of its continued focus on China, Dior will open a retrospective of its flagship Dior Lady Art project in Shenzhen on Saturday, including reinterpretations of the iconic handbag by leading contemporary Chinese artists.

Zhang Huan and Li Songsong are among the 12 artists participating in the sixth edition of Dior Lady Art, which will be unveiled in Shanghai in November.

In the meantime, visitors can get a preview of their creations at the “Art ‘N Dior” exhibition, set to run at the Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning in Shenzhen from Saturday to Oct. 20.

Dior has been multiplying high-profile events in China since the country emerged from the coronavirus pandemic last year, as Chinese consumers have curbed their traveling and are spending more at home.

After a repeat showing of its pre-fall collection in Shanghai in April, and a high-jewelry event in Chengdu in June, the French luxury house is turning its focus to art with the Shenzhen exhibition, rooted in the history of founder Christian Dior, who was a gallery owner before becoming a couturier.

Related Galleries

The show will include a section dedicated to the roving exhibition “Lady Dior As Seen By,” featuring pieces by Wu Jian’an, Zhang Ding, Liu Yue, Liang Manqi and Cai Ling.

Meanwhile, a retrospective will retrace each edition of Dior Lady Art, which this year will also feature the work of Manal Al Dowayan, Gisela Colón, Johan Creten, Genieve Figgis, Gigisue, Antonin Hako, Leonhard Hurzlmeier, Yukimasa Ida, Daisuke Ohba and Lina Iris Viktor.

A room dedicated to photography will feature the work of the winners of the Dior Photography and Visual Arts Award for Young Talents and the Dior, The Art of Color prizes, which are awarded to emerging talents during the prestigious Rencontres d’Arles photography festival.

Zhang and Li have been collaborating with the house as far back as 2008, when they took part in an exhibition on “Christian Dior and Chinese Artists” at the UCCA Center for Contemporary Art in Beijing.

“It is very rewarding for the work to blossom in the land where it was nurtured and for art to become a fashion trend in China,” Zhang said in an email.

Known for working with water, blood, ice and ashes in provocative performances that push his physical and psychological limits, the artist said he hoped to infuse “some soul into luxury fashion” with his four creations for the Dior Lady Art project.

One was inspired by a wood carving of a door panel featured in his “My Winter Palace” solo exhibition at the State Hermitage Museum in Saint Petersburg.

After returning to China in 2005 following eight years overseas, Zhang switched from performance to sculpture and reconnected with the culture of his homeland. Ancestral Chinese cabinetmaking inspired the fine details of the bag.

“To me, Chinese traditions and craftsmanship are as important as the lines on my ID card,” he said.

“The designer used a piece of real wood embedded in the handbag and performed exquisite carvings to perfectly represent the charm of the work. This is a unique collaboration and a bold experiment. Constantly trying new possibilities and pushing things to the extreme is what I understand Dior to be about, and what I believe in as an artist,” Zhang added.

His Sakura Field mini bags are embroidered entirely with beads and sequins, representing a field of flowers dotted with Buddhist masks. The final design is a holographic version, featuring the same faces in 3D printing.

Li, meanwhile, used Lady Dior bags in three different sizes as a canvas for one of his prints works, “Swordsmanship (III),” functioning together like a triptych. Back in 2008, he had represented the bag in the form on a monumental neon sculpture.

Reflecting on the role of artists in China today, Zhang said it was all about evolution. “Whether in China or elsewhere, artists are forever looking at the world in new ways and creating works that reflect the times,” he noted.

He has high hopes that, beyond their commercial appeal, the Dior Lady Art bags can spur meaningful conversations. Asked what he hoped to provoke, he replied: “To create an illusion of happiness as well as a new perspective on the meaning of life and the future of mankind.”

SEE ALSO:

Dior Lady Art Project Reflects Resurgence of Textile Art

Artist Judy Chicago Reunites With Dior for Handbag Project

Dior Lady Art Project Celebrates Great Women Artists

Chinese Exhibition Spotlights Dior Lady Art

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Chinese Exhibition Spotlights Dior Lady Art

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Chinese Exhibition Spotlights Dior Lady Art

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Chinese Exhibition Spotlights Dior Lady Art

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Chinese Exhibition Spotlights Dior Lady Art

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Chinese Exhibition Spotlights Dior Lady Art

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Chinese Exhibition Spotlights Dior Lady Art

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Chinese Exhibition Spotlights Dior Lady Art

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Chinese Exhibition Spotlights Dior Lady Art

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Chinese Exhibition Spotlights Dior Lady Art

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Chinese Exhibition Spotlights Dior Lady Art

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Chinese Exhibition Spotlights Dior Lady Art

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Chinese Exhibition Spotlights Dior Lady Art

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Chinese Exhibition Spotlights Dior Lady Art

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Chinese Exhibition Spotlights Dior Lady Art

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Chinese Exhibition Spotlights Dior Lady Art

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Chinese Exhibition Spotlights Dior Lady Art

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Chinese Exhibition Spotlights Dior Lady Art

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Chinese Exhibition Spotlights Dior Lady Art

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Chinese Exhibition Spotlights Dior Lady Art

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Chinese Exhibition Spotlights Dior Lady Art

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Chinese Exhibition Spotlights Dior Lady Art

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Chinese Exhibition Spotlights Dior Lady Art

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Chinese Exhibition Spotlights Dior Lady Art

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Chinese Exhibition Spotlights Dior Lady Art

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Chinese Exhibition Spotlights Dior Lady Art

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Chinese Exhibition Spotlights Dior Lady Art

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Chinese Exhibition Spotlights Dior Lady Art

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Chinese Exhibition Spotlights Dior Lady Art

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Chinese Exhibition Spotlights Dior Lady Art

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Chinese Exhibition Spotlights Dior Lady Art

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Chinese Exhibition Spotlights Dior Lady Art

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Chinese Exhibition Spotlights Dior Lady Art

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Chinese Exhibition Spotlights Dior Lady Art

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Chinese Exhibition Spotlights Dior Lady Art

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Chinese Exhibition Spotlights Dior Lady Art

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Chinese Exhibition Spotlights Dior Lady Art

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad