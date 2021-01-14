“We strive to make women feel beautiful, one accessory at a time,” says Edas designer Sade Mims. ”Each piece is made to be worn alone or paired, giving you a sense of customization and contrast.”

The sustainable accessories brand is known for designing feminine accessories just right for every eclectic woman. After launching her brand in 2013 starting with jewelry made by hand, she began creating her Yshaia, Maria handbags two years later. Mims has a strong interest in designing, creative directing, event planning and writing and has employed all of these skills when producing her own designs, artwork, and home accents.

Edas has just recently released a new collection in collaboration with Cameron Tea, which includes beaded bucket hats and handbags. Edas is sold in indie boutiques and major retailers like Urban Outfitters. In November of 2020, The Folklore, an online retailer known for offering brands from Africa and the African diaspora, partnered with Farfetch on a curated shop that included Edas; Farfetch picked up the bags as part of their permanent collection in December 2020.

A few bestsellers are the Yshaia bag, which retails for $435, the Maria bag, which retails for $395, and as of recently the Edas x Cameron Tea, Untitled, handmade beaded bucket hat that retails for $365 and has been a favorite of actress Tessa Thompson.