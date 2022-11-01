×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Gucci Calls Off Seoul Show in Light of Tragic Event, National Mourning in South Korea

Sustainability

Where Fashion Stands in Sustainability

Business

Fashion’s Fall: Tough Earning Reports Loom

Fendi Baguette Bag Celebrated in ‘Hand in Hand’ Book

The tome, spotlighting unique, handcrafted reiterations of the iconic bag, will be released on Thursday, coinciding with the launch of the Baguette 25th anniversary collection paraded during NYFW.

The Fendi Baguette bag reinterpreted by Piedmont's Consolata Parlormo Design.
The Fendi Baguette bag reinterpreted by Piedmont's Consolata Parlormo Design. Lorenzo Vitturi/Courtesy of Fendi

MILAN — Celebrations for the 25th anniversary of the Baguette bag are still going strong at Fendi.

After the buzzy fashion show dedicated to the milestone and staged in New York during fashion week, the brand is to release a book paying tribute to its Hand in Hand initiative. First launched in 2020, the project is aimed at spotlighting Italian craftsmanship by tapping local artisans to reinvent the iconic bag that Fendi’s artistic director for accessories and menswear Silvia Venturini Fendi designed in 1997.  

Last year, for the second edition of the initiative, Fendi opened the doors of its Roman headquarters Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana to the public for an exhibition showcasing 20 one-of-a-kind Fendi Baguette bags that Venturini Fendi developed in collaboration with 20 ateliers and workshops, each located in an Italian region, from Trentino Alto Adige and Valle d’Aosta to Calabria and Sicily.

Related Galleries

The book aims to further highlight those pieces as well as 10 additional creations, celebrating the work of 30 artisans. These reinterpreted the bag’s signature rectangular design and its FF logo buckle with special techniques — such as mosaic, hand embroidery and weaving — and precious materials, ranging from vegetable leather, coral, filigree and gold chiseled marble to wood, lace, brocade and peacock feathers, to name a few.

The Fendi Baguette bag reinterpreted by Laboratorio Lana e Colori d'Abruzzo.
The Fendi Baguette bag reinterpreted by Laboratorio Lana e Colori d’Abruzzo. Lorenzo Vitturi/Courtesy of Fendi

“It pleases me to work on certain techniques that, to me, seem unchanged — and then to observe how, when working by hand, an error can become a virtue,” Venturini Fendi says in the book. “Indeed, an error can become the idea for innovation. This, I believe, is couture today.

“Fendi ‘Hand in Hand’ is a couture initiative, because it presents Baguette bags that will not be replicated; they will be a limited series of unique pieces,” states the designer in the volume, additionally underscoring how the initiative “aims to sustain local traditions, the work of craftsmen and the transmission of skills to new generations. Above all, sustainability is about human commitment, transparency and civil respect.”

Three people have helped compile the tome, touching on different subjects. These include art critic and curator Eugenio Viola, who traced the evolution from craftsmanship to craftcore by examining this development with a specific relation to fashion, art and technology; fashion designer and author Orsola de Castro, who emphasized the value of looking back in order to move forward and spotlighted why crafts need to be protected and preserved, and artist Aldo Bakker, who explored what constitutes a craft. Their texts are flanked by images of the unique Baguette bags by Italian photographer and artist Lorenzo Vitturi.

The special, handcrafted edition of the "Hand in hand" book.
The special, handcrafted edition of the “Hand in Hand” book. Courtesy of Fendi

While a special handcrafted edition of the book realized in 25 copies on paper made from Italian hemp fiber is not for sale at the moment, the printed version will retail at 80 euros on Fendi’s website starting Thursday, coinciding with the launch of the Baguette 25th anniversary collection paraded during NYFW.

As reported, on that occasion Fendi’s artistic director of haute couture, ready-to-wear and fur collections for women Kim Jones came together with Marc Jacobs to design the tribute looks. On the runway, new versions of the actual bag came in Tiffany Blue, Swarovski crystal-covered or in hand-molded sterling silver as well as made over into bum bags, backpacks or nano pieces swinging from belt loops.

The show drew the likes of Kate Moss, Kim Kardashian, Christy Turlington Burns and Sarah Jessica Parker, who put the accessory on the map in “Sex and the City,” in an episode where her character Carrie Bradshaw uttered the now-famous line “this isn’t a bag, it’s a Baguette.” The show was closed with a surprise appearance by supermodel Linda Evangelista.

The typographic version of the "Hand in hand" book by Fendi.
The typographic version of the “Hand in Hand” book by Fendi. Courtesy of Fendi

Last month, Fendi also unveiled a new state-of-the-art accessories plant in Tuscany, Italy, which produces some of its signature bags, from the Baguette to the Peekaboo, and small leather goods. Based in Capannuccia, Bagno a Ripoli, a 30-minute drive from Florence, it telegraphs the fashion house’s ongoing commitment toward environmental sustainability and social responsibility, offering improved efficiency and a beautiful location to work in.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Exclusive, Handcrafted Fendi Baguette Bags Celebrated in New Book

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Exclusive, Handcrafted Fendi Baguette Bags Celebrated in New Book

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Exclusive, Handcrafted Fendi Baguette Bags Celebrated in New Book

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Exclusive, Handcrafted Fendi Baguette Bags Celebrated in New Book

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Exclusive, Handcrafted Fendi Baguette Bags Celebrated in New Book

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Exclusive, Handcrafted Fendi Baguette Bags Celebrated in New Book

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Exclusive, Handcrafted Fendi Baguette Bags Celebrated in New Book

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Exclusive, Handcrafted Fendi Baguette Bags Celebrated in New Book

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Exclusive, Handcrafted Fendi Baguette Bags Celebrated in New Book

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Exclusive, Handcrafted Fendi Baguette Bags Celebrated in New Book

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Exclusive, Handcrafted Fendi Baguette Bags Celebrated in New Book

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Exclusive, Handcrafted Fendi Baguette Bags Celebrated in New Book

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Exclusive, Handcrafted Fendi Baguette Bags Celebrated in New Book

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Exclusive, Handcrafted Fendi Baguette Bags Celebrated in New Book

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Exclusive, Handcrafted Fendi Baguette Bags Celebrated in New Book

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Exclusive, Handcrafted Fendi Baguette Bags Celebrated in New Book

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Exclusive, Handcrafted Fendi Baguette Bags Celebrated in New Book

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Exclusive, Handcrafted Fendi Baguette Bags Celebrated in New Book

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Exclusive, Handcrafted Fendi Baguette Bags Celebrated in New Book

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Exclusive, Handcrafted Fendi Baguette Bags Celebrated in New Book

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Exclusive, Handcrafted Fendi Baguette Bags Celebrated in New Book

Hot Summer Bags

Exclusive, Handcrafted Fendi Baguette Bags Celebrated in New Book

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Exclusive, Handcrafted Fendi Baguette Bags Celebrated in New Book

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Exclusive, Handcrafted Fendi Baguette Bags Celebrated in New Book

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Exclusive, Handcrafted Fendi Baguette Bags Celebrated in New Book

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Exclusive, Handcrafted Fendi Baguette Bags Celebrated in New Book

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Exclusive, Handcrafted Fendi Baguette Bags Celebrated in New Book

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Exclusive, Handcrafted Fendi Baguette Bags Celebrated in New Book

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Exclusive, Handcrafted Fendi Baguette Bags Celebrated in New Book

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Exclusive, Handcrafted Fendi Baguette Bags Celebrated in New Book

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Exclusive, Handcrafted Fendi Baguette Bags Celebrated in New Book

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Exclusive, Handcrafted Fendi Baguette Bags Celebrated in New Book

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Exclusive, Handcrafted Fendi Baguette Bags Celebrated in New Book

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Exclusive, Handcrafted Fendi Baguette Bags Celebrated in New Book

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Exclusive, Handcrafted Fendi Baguette Bags Celebrated in New Book

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Exclusive, Handcrafted Fendi Baguette Bags Celebrated in New Book

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Exclusive, Handcrafted Fendi Baguette Bags Celebrated in New Book

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Exclusive, Handcrafted Fendi Baguette Bags Celebrated in New Book

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Exclusive, Handcrafted Fendi Baguette Bags Celebrated in New Book

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Exclusive, Handcrafted Fendi Baguette Bags Celebrated in New Book

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Exclusive, Handcrafted Fendi Baguette Bags Celebrated in New Book

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Exclusive, Handcrafted Fendi Baguette Bags Celebrated in New Book

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Exclusive, Handcrafted Fendi Baguette Bags Celebrated in New Book

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad