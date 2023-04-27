Gabriela Hearst Stages Handbag Installation at Selfridges

IN THE BAG: Gabriela Hearst has opened a retail installation with Selfridges for her signature handbags that runs until June 4.

The space has been reimagined by the designer with several shades of camel featuring French oak display shelves, which resembles her flagships in New York and London.

“It’s always a joy to feel that you are coming home, at Selfridges. In our second-ever installation, this time with our treasured handbags, which could only be displayed on furniture designed by my favorites Antoine Dumas and Benji Gavron,” said Hearst, who collaborated with the French sculpture and furniture designer on the custom pieces at the store.

The bags on display at the luxury department store include the Nina, the Demi, the Diana, the Baez and the Nostalgia.

Gabriela Hearst at Selfridges. TIM CHARLES

Selfridges is a right fit for the accessories designer, who was born in Uruguay and is based in New York because of its environmental credentials.

Selfridges has set out a 2030 target of reaching 45 percent of its transactions to come from circular products and services by stocking products that meet its environmental and ethical standards.

Selfridges has accelerated its net zero goal by changing its deadline to 2040 instead of 2050 as a promise to the Climate Pledge.

In August 2020, the British department store launched its Project Earth program to track its environmental targets and its commitment to a net zero future.

“Our vision is to reinvent retail and create a more sustainable future, and Project Earth and our new targets underpin this. We recognize that we need to challenge ourselves to accelerate change and our ambitious circular and materials targets do just that,” said Andrew Keith, managing director at Selfridges, last year.