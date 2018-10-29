DRESSING THE PART: HBO and Danielle Nicole have partnered to create a line of “Game of Thrones” handbags and accessories designed to capture the mood and mystique of the series.

“For overall inspiration, we turned to the show’s main characters’ costumes, personalities and mythical creatures. We drew upon the fundamentals of the show, which resulted in a dark and romantic collection combined with plenty of dramatic flair,” said Danielle Nicole founder and designer Danielle DiFerdinando. “We wanted each material, detail and embellishment to be a direct reference to many of the looks you see in the show.”

The 18-piece collection of backpacks, crossbody bags, pouches, wristlets and coin purses launches Nov. 8 on Boxlunch.com and on Dec. 8 at Danielle-nicole.com. Prices range from $18 to $88.

There’s no leather in the line, which uses embroidery, faux fur, fringe and famous phrases from the show, like “Winter Is Coming” and “Fire and Blood.” In a nod to the Mother of Dragons, dragon motifs appear on many of the pieces.

“’Game of Thrones’ fans are always looking for new ways to represent their love for the show and their favorite characters,” said Jeff Peters, vice president of licensing and retail at HBO.