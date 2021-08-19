×
Get to Know: Mietis, the Spanish Leather Goods Brand

Founded in 2017 by Maria Fontanellas, Mietis has a brightly colored aesthetic steeped in the legacy of Spanish leather goods.

A look from Mietis.
A look from Mietis. Courtesy photo

Barcelona-based leather goods brand Mietis is on the rise.

Founded in 2017 by Maria Fontanellas, Mietis has a brightly colored aesthetic steeped in the legacy of Spanish leather work, creating youthful bags, small leather goods and ready-to-wear.

“Our main thing is the color,” she said via Zoom. “I’m inspired by ’60s and ’80s interiors, product design and shapes.” The inspirations play out in the details of her work, like color-blocked stitching or customizable jeweled hardware used as closures on her structured lady bags.

 

MIETIS
A look from Barcelona-based Mietis. Courtesy Photo

Fontanellas studied fashion design and honed her craft in Milan before returning to Spain to launch Mietis with her father, who owns a leather factory. Her first collection was rtw-focused with a few accessories, but the designer soon widened her offering with a larger handbag and leather goods assortment. Accessories are priced between $560 and $780 with rtw ranging from $680 to $2,560.

The brand has dipped its toe into the American market, partnering with Los Angeles concept store Please Do Not Enter for a pop-up, and working on a collaboration with Argentinian artist Pilar Zeta. Now Fontanellas is looking to widen her reach in the U.S., working with a Milan-based showroom to bump up her global wholesale accounts while she grows e-commerce.

