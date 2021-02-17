MILAN — Italian accessories label Giaquinto has inked a partnership with the Retex tech company to boost its expansion in China.

The two parties will work to develop a strong digital presence, specifically on WeChat, and increase awareness of the brand in the country.

Giaquinto’s chief executive officer Claudio Giaquinto underscored the overall importance of expanding in Asia as “a market that we consider key in the global development strategy of our brand.” He also highlighted that the company aims to bank on Chinese customers’ penchant for Made in Italy labels, eyes the launch of dedicated capsule collections and forecasts that the partnership with Retex — which is specialized in offering technological solutions for retail — will help the brand increase its sales generated in the region by 25 percent in 2021.

At the moment, Giaquinto handbags are available in Asia at the La Ruta De Via luxury accessories retailer in Shanghai and will soon launch at Han Style in Seoul.

Internationally distributed by Massimo Bonini Showroom, the brand is also sold at Vakko in Turkey, in addition to its own online store.

Established two years ago, Giaquinto is manufactured by P. & C., an Arzano, Naples-based company specialized in the production of leather goods and a longtime manufacturing partner of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton for women’s bags.

Retailing at prices ranging from 270 euros to 795 euros, the Giaquinto bags are defined by geometric, sleek shapes and popping color combinations.

In 2020, the brand reported total sales of 600,000 euros, counting Russia and the United Arab Emirates as its best-performing markets along with Italy.