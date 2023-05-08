Gin to Go: A Look at My Style Bags’ Collab With Portofino Dry Gin

Think “La Dolce Vita” but trade an Aperol Spritz for a gin and tonic: That’s My Style Bags’ take on weekend getaways, according to its latest capsule collection created with Portofino Dry Gin.

The two Italian brands joined forces to develop a range of travel bags and accessories nodding to the Ligurian Riviera with their striped pattern in linen or straw construction. Straw baskets and beach bags are also part of the lineup, along with a special picnic kit in linen, upholstered by a recyclable PET thermo-insulating material to keep the aperitivos-to-go fresh.

Retailing at 160 euros, the kit comes with two glasses designed by Mario Luca Giusti, who rendered his signature “Diamante” design in the Portofino blue shade, as well as a bottle of Portofino Dry Gin and four bottles of Fever Tree tonic.

Overall, the capsule collection’s prices range from 75 euros for beauty cases to 295 euros for travel bags.

The My Style Bags capsule collection created with Portofino Dry Gin. Gabriele Basilico/Courtesy of My Style Bags

Just dropped at My Style Bags stores as well as both brands’ e-commerce, each item in the line can be customizable with embroidered initials, words and numbers upon request.

The service is the signature feature of the Milan-based accessories brand, which was established in 2007 by Lorenza and Giuseppe Bellora along with Stefano Donadel Campbell with the goal to launch an affordable label prioritizing one’s personal message over a brand logo. Embroideries in different colors and font styles can be applied on all products, which come in different textures encompassing canvas, suede, linen, wool and nylon.

Accessories included in the My Style Bags capsule collection created with Portofino Dry Gin. Courtesy of My Style Bags

My Style Bags has 22 doors among directly operated stores, franchising units and shops-in-shop globally. Most recently, My Style Bags opened an outpost in Venice, Italy, followed last month by a pop-up store at Le Bon Marché in Paris, which is slated to run through June 20. Next up, the company is planning to unveil a store in Capri, launch a shop-in-shop in Dubai and open a second unit in Madrid, as well as hosting trunk shows in New York and the Hamptons.

To wit, while Europe remains the best-performing market in terms of sales — led by Italy, Spain, Switzerland and Germany — the company is increasingly targeting a business push in France and the U.S. Last year, My Style Bags generated 6 million euros in sales.