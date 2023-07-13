Givenchy Teams With Mr. Bags on Exclusive Bag for Qixi

Givenchy is looking to stay on top of the lucrative Qixi gifting opportunity with a collaboration with Chinese fashion influencer Tao Liang, professionally known as Mr. Bags.

The brand will launch a limited run of a special edition of the Voyou bag exclusive to China via Mr. Bags’ WeChat mini program store on July 25, just in time for Chinese lovers to begin to look for the perfect gift for their loved ones during China’s own Valentine’s Day Qixi.

Qixi stems from the Han Dynasty mythology that celebrated the tale of the Cowherd and the Weaver Girl, who could only reunite on the Milky Way once a year. From early July to Aug. 22, which is the day of the Qixi Festival, top luxury brands would release Qixi capsules and visuals that bring a refreshing take on the topic.

Mr. Bags with Matthew Williams, creative director of Givenchy Courtesy of Mr.Bags

First revealed during the brand’s spring 2023 fashion show in Paris, Voyou comes with a slouchy silhouette.

For this collaboration, the style was revisited with more imposing proportions, matte-finish materials and sporty custom hardware. It’s finished with tumbled calfskin leather and features V-line corner straps that let the wearer structure it.

Liang told WWD that the style is “one of the most popular bag styles among my fans” and he really “wanted to create the coolest special edition.”

With more than 6 million followers on Weibo and a dedicated fanbase on WeChat, Liang is known for helping brands including Chloé, Burberry, Dunhill, Givenchy, Tod’s, and Longchamp to sell out limited-edition bags in China.

This partnership marks the third time Liang to work with Givenchy on a handbag collaboration. The brand first teamed with the popular influencer in 2017 to launch 80 limited-edition pink Mini Horizon handbags. A year later, the two worked together again for the release of 168 GV3 handbags.

Liang expanded into the fine jewelry and watch market with the vertical Mr. Jewelry & Watch pre-pandemic, and launched a high-jewelry collaboration with Qeelin in 2020.

He revealed that since China reopens, he has been working on a slew of collaborations with top luxury brands, and a more democratically priced capsule with a fashion brand will drop toward the end of 2023.

“I try my best to work with different brands to create the best bag collections for my followers, fulfilling the need of all different fan groups with different budgets. Other than that, we are doing very well on Xiaohongshu. The users really resonate with my content there,” he added.