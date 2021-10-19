Accessories As Cute As a Kitty

The Danielle Nicole brand is again extending its ties to pop culture, this time with a limited-edition Hello Kitty accessories collection.

“Hello Kitty’s iconic color palette is my everyday muse. I absolutely adore her sense of style,” said Danielle DiFerdinando, founder and president of Danielle Nicole. “Everyone who knows me knows I love pink. My office, my showroom, even my bedroom is pink.”

Hello Kitty is produced by the Japan-based Sanrio Inc. which designs, licenses and produces products focusing on the “kawaii” segment of Japanese popular culture. Kawaii translates to cute. Sanrio’s other pop brands include Chococat, My Melody, Badtz-Maru, Keroppi, Gudetama, and Aggretsuko.

The Hello Kitty-Danielle Nicole collection features a “peekaboo” satchel that can be worn as a hand-held accessory or crossbody; a quilted crossbody with a coin purse; a large tote; a flap backpack with an inside pocket, and a camera crossbody. The collection blends Danielle Nicole’s use of embroidery and mixed materials with the nostalgic, super-cute designs of Hello Kitty, and accents such as pearls, sequins, and gold embellishments. Priced from $68 to $88, the collection launches Friday on Danielle-Nicole.com and in specialty stores around the U.S.

“Hello Kitty is the embodiment of friendship, kindness and unique style,” said Susan Tran, director of brand marketing at Sanrio Inc. “Danielle Nicole is the perfect partner to translate Hello Kitty’s iconic designs into an adorable, trend-driven handbag collection. Hello Kitty’s sweet and playful personality is evident in every handbag.”

In addition to Sanrio, the Danielle Nicole brand, a division of Concept One Accessories, has linked up with Disney, Warner Bros., Marvel and Nintendo on creating handbags featuring depictions of characters from pop culture, action films and animated films.