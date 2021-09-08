×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Nensi Dojaka Wins the 2021 LVMH Prize for Young Designers

Business

CEO Exits Salvatore Ferragamo on High Note

Fashion

LaQuan Smith Is in An Empire State of Mind

EXCLUSIVE: Moynat’s Former Designer Is Helping Revive a Leather Brand From 1754

Ramesh Nair focuses on the best leathers and haute savoir-faire.

Joseph Duclos Saint-Clair bag
The Saint-Claire bag is made of naturally tanned calfskin following 18th-century techniques. Courtesy

Suggesting it’s never too late to revive a heritage brand, a French entrepreneur is bringing back Joseph Duclos, which furnished French royalty with the finest leather in the late 1700s, employing natural tanning methods and the purest spring-fed water.

Heading up the design of leather goods, jewelry and fragrances is Ramesh Nair, the designer conscripted a decade ago by Bernard Arnault to bring back Moynat, a 19th-century trunkmaker that is now a purveyor of luxurious handbags.

Nair’s first collections for Joseph Duclos will be showcased in a flagship boutique slated to open on Sept. 24 at 54 Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honore, with small leather goods, fragrances and other items available on an e-shop.

It’s the first volley for the start-up, which ultimately hopes to export its brand story — hinged on the finest French materials and sustainable savoir-faire — to an international audience.

Related Galleries

Joseph Duclos is backed by French businessman, financier and art collector Franck Dahan, chief executive officer of Monolith Investments and a member of the acquisitions committee at Centre Pompidou. The venture reunites Nair with Emmanuelle Voisin, formerly an executive at Moynat, who is now general manager of Joseph Duclos.

Ramesh Nair at home in Paris, August 2018
Ramesh Nair at home in Paris. Mark C. O'Flaherty

In an exclusive interview, they outlined a mission to preserve rare materials, knowledge and craft skills in France, while capitalizing on what they describe as a hunger in the market for exclusive, artisanal products with an authentic back story.

“The craftsmanship is part of the creativity and that’s something we need to fight for,” said Nair, noting that each Joseph Duclos bag will be numbered and bear the name of the artisan who made it. “We’re doing bags that will last for generations.”

Joseph Duclos, a merchant from Toulouse, operated in pre-handbag times, and his tannery, known as La Manufacture Royale de Lectoure, obtained royal warrants from French King Louis XV for its exceptional leathers, which were used primarily for furnishings and wall coverings. The French military also employed the leather for footwear and jerkins — close-fitting, usually sleeveless garments worn by men in those times.

The Duclos tannery stopped its activity more than a century ago, its washing pools now decorative fish ponds. While the site is being transformed into a luxury hotel, Nair was able to visit the factory building and glean inspiration from the remaining tools of the trade, including sticks made with oak and birch bark for stirring dyes.

Joseph Duclos boutique
A rendering of the Joseph Duclos boutique in Paris, slated to open Sept. 24, by architect Tristan Auer. Courtesy

In lieu of starting a new tannery, Nair found three suppliers that focus on top-quality leather and eco-friendly tanning methods, which limits the range of colors that are possible. He noted France has among the strictest anti-pollution laws in Europe and a reputation for flawless hides, as barbed-wire fences are prohibited.

While Nair is vegetarian, he has a deep appreciation for quality leathers, flicking through photos of caramel-colored Limousine cows, one with a butterfly on her face, and explaining that in all the tanneries he works with, hides are transported on shoulders to minimize damage, and then polished and brushed by hand.

Without handbag archives to draw upon, Nair visited museums and delved into French military costumes from the time of Duclos. The golden braids on ceremonial jackets inspired the pendulum-like closures, while he transposed the hand-molded leather used to make gunpowder sacks for a brick-shaped messenger style with a soft flap.

His structured Diane bag, meanwhile, draws inspiration from 18th-century coin purses, and certain elements from 1960s aviator cases. It is realized using traditional and painstaking French saddlery techniques, including exposed edges that are hand-painted and -polished.

Joseph Duclos Diane bag
The Diane bag boasts an engraved metal frame. Courtesy

According to Voisin, Nair was the only designer she thought of who “could really embody the project as its global creative director,” she said, lauding his passion for rare craft skills and uncompromising standards of quality and execution. The design challenge was to create timely and timeless products using 18th-century codes, she noted.

Nair tracked down artisans who are designated as Les Compagnons du Devoir, a government-sanctioned training scheme for a variety of manual trades, including leather working. One such specialist will be stationed permanently at the new Paris boutique to make special orders.

Handbags at Joseph Duclos are expected to retail from about 2,000 euros to 6,000 euros, some of them in limited series. The five scents were developed by independent perfumer Nathalie Feisthauer, who focused on natural ingredients that echo the brand history and spirit.

Voisin said the next step in Joseph Duclos’ development will be to open a shop-in-shop at a Paris department store before expanding in the rest of Europe, Asia, The Middle East and the U.S.

Nair brings a wealth of experience to the project. After studying fashion design at FIT in New York, National Institute of Fashion Technology in New Delhi and IFM in Paris, Nair worked on projects with Yohji Yamamoto and Christian Lacroix haute couture, in addition to creating his own design studio.

Moynat recruited him from Hermès, where he worked for a decade as assistant to Martin Margiela for women’s wear, and later Jean Paul Gaultier, developing leather goods, accessories and jewelry for both permanent and runway collections, including the Paris Bombay, Birkin Shadow and Jypsiere bags.

According to Nair, the Joseph Duclos project is about not only reviving a name, but also exalting an epoch when the foundations were being laid for French craftsmanship and excellence.

See also:

EXCLUSIVE: Moynat Ignites Colorful New Chapter

Why Brands Are Leaning Into Heritage

Bernard Arnault Revives Trunk Maker Moynat

An Ex-Moynat Designer Is Helping Revive

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

An Ex-Moynat Designer Is Helping Revive

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

An Ex-Moynat Designer Is Helping Revive

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

An Ex-Moynat Designer Is Helping Revive

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

An Ex-Moynat Designer Is Helping Revive

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

An Ex-Moynat Designer Is Helping Revive

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

An Ex-Moynat Designer Is Helping Revive

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

An Ex-Moynat Designer Is Helping Revive

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

An Ex-Moynat Designer Is Helping Revive

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

An Ex-Moynat Designer Is Helping Revive

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

An Ex-Moynat Designer Is Helping Revive

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

An Ex-Moynat Designer Is Helping Revive

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

An Ex-Moynat Designer Is Helping Revive

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

An Ex-Moynat Designer Is Helping Revive

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

An Ex-Moynat Designer Is Helping Revive

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

An Ex-Moynat Designer Is Helping Revive

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

An Ex-Moynat Designer Is Helping Revive

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

An Ex-Moynat Designer Is Helping Revive

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

An Ex-Moynat Designer Is Helping Revive

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

An Ex-Moynat Designer Is Helping Revive

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
An Ex-Moynat Designer Is Helping Revive

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

An Ex-Moynat Designer Is Helping Revive

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

An Ex-Moynat Designer Is Helping Revive

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

An Ex-Moynat Designer Is Helping Revive

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

An Ex-Moynat Designer Is Helping Revive

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

An Ex-Moynat Designer Is Helping Revive

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

An Ex-Moynat Designer Is Helping Revive

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

An Ex-Moynat Designer Is Helping Revive

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

An Ex-Moynat Designer Is Helping Revive

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

An Ex-Moynat Designer Is Helping Revive

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

An Ex-Moynat Designer Is Helping Revive

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

An Ex-Moynat Designer Is Helping Revive

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

An Ex-Moynat Designer Is Helping Revive

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

An Ex-Moynat Designer Is Helping Revive

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

An Ex-Moynat Designer Is Helping Revive

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

An Ex-Moynat Designer Is Helping Revive

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

An Ex-Moynat Designer Is Helping Revive

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad