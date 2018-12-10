Accessories and apparel brand Herschel continues to focus on China.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company, which was founded by Lyndon and Jamie Cormack in 2009, set up a headquarters in Shanghai earlier this year and has partnered with Starbucks China on a capsule collection.

The collection includes carryalls, mugs and a Starbucks card covered in a custom Sumatra Cherry Woodland Camo print. The line is designed for the commuter and coffee drinker.

“Coffee is significant in one aspect or another in just about every part of the world. Of course, it’s a huge part of our culture in Vancouver, here in the Northwest, just a few hundred kilometers away from Starbucks’ birthplace in Seattle,” said Lyndon Cormack. “The opportunity to work with one of the most globally recognized brands and collaborate with them directly is an incredible opportunity to bring both of our stories to life in a unique and meaningful way. We’ve also been active in the market for years and certainly experienced robust growth. To receive the stamp of approval, so to speak, from the Starbucks China team shows us we’re off to an amazing start and that there’s a lot of opportunity for us to expand in the territory.”

The line is currently being sold exclusively at Starbucks locations across China. According to Cormack, Herschel is working with retail partners across the country to expand its footprint. The first permanent location will open at the beginning of the third quarter and Cormack said a year from now there will be 15 to 20 Herschel Supply stores across China. The company opened its first North America flagship in June.