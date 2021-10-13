Heritage Brand Hobo Partners With Habitat for Humanity

American, family-owned accessories brand Hobo is giving back via a partnership with Habitat for Humanity.

The female-founded brand, known for handcrafted handbags and accessories, is pledging a $100,000 donation to Habitat for Humanity International to expand the global housing nonprofit’s work in improving and increasing access to safe, decent and affordable shelter.

“When we started Hobo 30 years ago, our house was everything,” said Hobo cofounder and chief visionary officer Koren Ray. “Answering phone calls from the kitchen and shipping bags from the back porch, we never would have made it without the security of the place we called home. This is why we are proud to support Habitat for Humanity. We share Habitat’s belief that everyone deserves a decent place to live. We are inspired by their vision for change and the opportunities they are creating to help people.”

To celebrate the launch of the partnership, the brand — which is celebrating 30 years in business — is adding a new “Annapolis” shopper shape to its offering, donating 100 percent of the $30 purchase price of the sale of each tote, while supplies last. Additionally, online customers will have the option to make a $1, $5, $10, $15, $25 or $50 donation to Habitat for Humanity at checkout.

Hobo employees will have the opportunity to engage in local Habitat volunteer opportunities through the end of 2022, including three build days with Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake, which is located near Hobo headquarters in Annapolis, Md.

“It became clear the partnership would be a natural fit,” explained Julie Laird Davis, vice president of corporate and foundation relations at Habitat for Humanity. “Just as Hobo stays true to its roots, Habitat partners with families to set down roots and build a strong foundation for their futures.”

