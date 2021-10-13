×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: October 13, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

LVMH Sees No Impact So Far From China Crackdown on Rich

Fashion

Alexander McQueen’s Sarah Burton on Blue, and Gray, Sky Thinking

Sustainability

Coach Reveals How Much Product It Actually Destroys After Damaged Goods TikTok

Heritage Brand Hobo Partners With Habitat for Humanity

One-hundred percent of the sale of its Annapolis shopper will be donated to the nonprofit organization.

Hobo
Hobo's Annapolis shopper Courtesy Photo

American, family-owned accessories brand Hobo is giving back via a partnership with Habitat for Humanity.

The female-founded brand, known for handcrafted handbags and accessories, is pledging a $100,000 donation to Habitat for Humanity International to expand the global housing nonprofit’s work in improving and increasing access to safe, decent and affordable shelter.

“When we started Hobo 30 years ago, our house was everything,” said Hobo cofounder and chief visionary officer Koren Ray. “Answering phone calls from the kitchen and shipping bags from the back porch, we never would have made it without the security of the place we called home. This is why we are proud to support Habitat for Humanity. We share Habitat’s belief that everyone deserves a decent place to live. We are inspired by their vision for change and the opportunities they are creating to help people.”

Related Galleries

To celebrate the launch of the partnership, the brand — which is celebrating 30 years in business — is adding a new “Annapolis” shopper shape to its offering, donating 100 percent of the $30 purchase price of the sale of each tote, while supplies last. Additionally, online customers will have the option to make a $1, $5, $10, $15, $25 or $50 donation to Habitat for Humanity at checkout.

Hobo employees will have the opportunity to engage in local Habitat volunteer opportunities through the end of 2022, including three build days with Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake, which is located near Hobo headquarters in Annapolis, Md.

“It became clear the partnership would be a natural fit,” explained Julie Laird Davis, vice president of corporate and foundation relations at Habitat for Humanity. “Just as Hobo stays true to its roots, Habitat partners with families to set down roots and build a strong foundation for their futures.”

RELATED:

Hobo Finds Some New Friends

Leather Goods Brand Hobo, Model Karen Elson Partner for 4th Installment of Artisan&nbsp;Series

Hobo Partners With Habitat for Humanity

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Hobo Partners With Habitat for Humanity

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Hobo Partners With Habitat for Humanity

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Hobo Partners With Habitat for Humanity

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Hobo Partners With Habitat for Humanity

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Hobo Partners With Habitat for Humanity

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Hobo Partners With Habitat for Humanity

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Hobo Partners With Habitat for Humanity

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Hobo Partners With Habitat for Humanity

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Hobo Partners With Habitat for Humanity

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Hobo Partners With Habitat for Humanity

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Hobo Partners With Habitat for Humanity

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Hobo Partners With Habitat for Humanity

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Hobo Partners With Habitat for Humanity

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Hobo Partners With Habitat for Humanity

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Hobo Partners With Habitat for Humanity

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Hobo Partners With Habitat for Humanity

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Hobo Partners With Habitat for Humanity

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Hobo Partners With Habitat for Humanity

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Hobo Partners With Habitat for Humanity

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Hobo Partners With Habitat for Humanity

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Hobo Partners With Habitat for Humanity

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Hobo Partners With Habitat for Humanity

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Hobo Partners With Habitat for Humanity

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Hobo Partners With Habitat for Humanity

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Hobo Partners With Habitat for Humanity

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Hobo Partners With Habitat for Humanity

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Hobo Partners With Habitat for Humanity

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Hobo Partners With Habitat for Humanity

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Hobo Partners With Habitat for Humanity

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Hobo Partners With Habitat for Humanity

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Hobo Partners With Habitat for Humanity

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Hobo Partners With Habitat for Humanity

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Hobo Partners With Habitat for Humanity

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Hobo Partners With Habitat for Humanity

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Hobo Partners With Habitat for Humanity

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Hobo Partners With Habitat for Humanity

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad