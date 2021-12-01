×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: December 1, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

‘Virgil Was Here’ – a Poignant Show Pays Tribute to the Designer

Business

Amid Tribute to Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton Opens Miami Men’s Store

Fashion

Virgil Abloh: The Successes of a Multihyphenate

Hollywood Stylist Mimi Cuttrell Designs Capsule for By Far

Cuttrell, responsible for the wardrobes of Ariana Grande and Gigi Hadid, has designed nine new styles for By Far.

Mimi Cuttrell for By Far.
Mimi Cuttrell for By Far. Courtesy/By Far

Accessories brand By Far has been circulating on the arms and feet of young starlets since its launch in 2016. So it makes sense that the brand has now collaborated with the stylist responsible for the wardrobes of Gigi Hadid, Ariana Grande, Normani, Iris Law and others.

Mimi Cuttrell, stylist to a slew of young celebrities, has teamed with the Bulgarian brand on a range of bags and shoes. The line will exclusively hit Net-a-porter on Dec. 15 and will be priced from $415 to $665. Select styles will also be available on By Far’s website.

Cuttrell started out as the stylist to both Hadid sisters and in the past four years has had a significant impact on the way young women want to dress. Recently Cuttrell has been getting attention for her work on Grande’s looks as a judge on “The Voice,” namely a viral outfit last month involving the same Versus Versace dress worn by Jennifer Garner in the early Aughts rom-com, “13 Going On 30.” Cuttrell has also been a longtime proponent of By Far, and in many ways is responsible for putting the brand on the viral map.

Related Galleries

“I have always loved By Far as a brand, we’ve collaborated on countless occasions with my clients. By Far pieces are the perfect modern staple, and it was a privilege to work with them on this design collaboration,” Cuttrell said. “Growing up, my mother always wore elegant vintage pieces. I inherited that love for timeless clothing from her and I drew inspiration from that. I love its classic versatility. I wanted this collection to be comfortable, wearable and chic.”

Mimi Cuttrell for By Far.
Mimi Cuttrell for By Far. Courtesy/By Far

The collection includes nine new designs — two shoe styles and seven bags — that are an ode to modern red carpet dressing, striking a balance between what’s casual and glitzy. Smooth Italian leather in tangerine, black and lime green color ways is applied to sling back heels and metal top-handle clutches.

“We love being motivated by another kind of energy, and with Mimi it felt so natural as we all share the same values and aesthetics — a joint passion for craftsmanship and a strong sense of what women crave. Our approach to design and quality merges with Mimi’s unparalleled perspective on identifying trends and promoting confidence,” said By Far cofounder Valentina Ignatova.

This is the first product collaboration for By Far, which is currently sold by 300 retailers worldwide.

“Partnerships make sense when both parties merge their brand identifies uplifting each other. We believe artistic and design creativity should come naturally as a part of an extension of an organic relationship. We will continue fostering partnerships that feel inspiring and natural,” said Ignatova.

Ariana Grande and Gigi Hadid's Stylist

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Ariana Grande and Gigi Hadid's Stylist

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Ariana Grande and Gigi Hadid's Stylist

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Ariana Grande and Gigi Hadid's Stylist

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Ariana Grande and Gigi Hadid's Stylist

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Ariana Grande and Gigi Hadid's Stylist

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Ariana Grande and Gigi Hadid's Stylist

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Ariana Grande and Gigi Hadid's Stylist

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Ariana Grande and Gigi Hadid's Stylist

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Ariana Grande and Gigi Hadid's Stylist

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Ariana Grande and Gigi Hadid's Stylist

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Ariana Grande and Gigi Hadid's Stylist

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Ariana Grande and Gigi Hadid's Stylist

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Ariana Grande and Gigi Hadid's Stylist

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Ariana Grande and Gigi Hadid's Stylist

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Ariana Grande and Gigi Hadid's Stylist

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Ariana Grande and Gigi Hadid's Stylist

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Ariana Grande and Gigi Hadid's Stylist

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Ariana Grande and Gigi Hadid's Stylist

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Ariana Grande and Gigi Hadid's Stylist

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Ariana Grande and Gigi Hadid's Stylist

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Ariana Grande and Gigi Hadid's Stylist

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Ariana Grande and Gigi Hadid's Stylist

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Ariana Grande and Gigi Hadid's Stylist

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Ariana Grande and Gigi Hadid's Stylist

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Ariana Grande and Gigi Hadid's Stylist

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Ariana Grande and Gigi Hadid's Stylist

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Ariana Grande and Gigi Hadid's Stylist

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Ariana Grande and Gigi Hadid's Stylist

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Ariana Grande and Gigi Hadid's Stylist

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Ariana Grande and Gigi Hadid's Stylist

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Ariana Grande and Gigi Hadid's Stylist

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Ariana Grande and Gigi Hadid's Stylist

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Ariana Grande and Gigi Hadid's Stylist

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Ariana Grande and Gigi Hadid's Stylist

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Ariana Grande and Gigi Hadid's Stylist

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Ariana Grande and Gigi Hadid's Stylist

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad