Hollywood Stylist Mimi Cuttrell Designs Capsule for By Far

Accessories brand By Far has been circulating on the arms and feet of young starlets since its launch in 2016. So it makes sense that the brand has now collaborated with the stylist responsible for the wardrobes of Gigi Hadid, Ariana Grande, Normani, Iris Law and others.

Mimi Cuttrell, stylist to a slew of young celebrities, has teamed with the Bulgarian brand on a range of bags and shoes. The line will exclusively hit Net-a-porter on Dec. 15 and will be priced from $415 to $665. Select styles will also be available on By Far’s website.

Cuttrell started out as the stylist to both Hadid sisters and in the past four years has had a significant impact on the way young women want to dress. Recently Cuttrell has been getting attention for her work on Grande’s looks as a judge on “The Voice,” namely a viral outfit last month involving the same Versus Versace dress worn by Jennifer Garner in the early Aughts rom-com, “13 Going On 30.” Cuttrell has also been a longtime proponent of By Far, and in many ways is responsible for putting the brand on the viral map.

“I have always loved By Far as a brand, we’ve collaborated on countless occasions with my clients. By Far pieces are the perfect modern staple, and it was a privilege to work with them on this design collaboration,” Cuttrell said. “Growing up, my mother always wore elegant vintage pieces. I inherited that love for timeless clothing from her and I drew inspiration from that. I love its classic versatility. I wanted this collection to be comfortable, wearable and chic.”

Mimi Cuttrell for By Far. Courtesy/By Far

The collection includes nine new designs — two shoe styles and seven bags — that are an ode to modern red carpet dressing, striking a balance between what’s casual and glitzy. Smooth Italian leather in tangerine, black and lime green color ways is applied to sling back heels and metal top-handle clutches.

“We love being motivated by another kind of energy, and with Mimi it felt so natural as we all share the same values and aesthetics — a joint passion for craftsmanship and a strong sense of what women crave. Our approach to design and quality merges with Mimi’s unparalleled perspective on identifying trends and promoting confidence,” said By Far cofounder Valentina Ignatova.

This is the first product collaboration for By Far, which is currently sold by 300 retailers worldwide.

“Partnerships make sense when both parties merge their brand identifies uplifting each other. We believe artistic and design creativity should come naturally as a part of an extension of an organic relationship. We will continue fostering partnerships that feel inspiring and natural,” said Ignatova.