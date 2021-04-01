Inspired by architecture and crafted in Italy, Iuri is an emerging accessories label with a focus on leather bags. It was established in Milan by Jure Stropnik in 2019 after having been a professional basketball player in Slovenia — his home country — then a graduate of economics in Berlin, and eventually working at companies including Ermenegildo Zegna and Pringle of Scotland.

Blending geometric shapes and monochromatic colors, Iuri’s collections mix seasonal styles with variations on the signature Container bag featuring a three-dimensional motif and the Iuri handbag bearing a ring handle and a front pocket that hides a matching cardholder. Recently, Stropnik also collaborated with Bora Aksu to develop accessories for the Turkish designer’s fall 2021 collection.

With prices ranging from 320 euros to 490 euros, Iuri bags are available via the brand’s website, where they are presented in realistic virtual spaces developed by Italian image production studio Nova Visualis, including Iuri Room and Iuri Museo showcasing the spring and fall 2021 lines, respectively.