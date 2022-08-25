Ivy Moliver Debuts Ivy Cove

Ivy Moliver has launched Ivy Cove, the seasoned designer’s take on an American accessories and leather goods brand.

“I know where I come from and of what I’m made,” said Moliver, who served as managing director and partner of Superior Leather Ltd. “I want to share a piece of my work and experience in making luxury accessories for all to enjoy. I also want to bring some of my practical travel secrets to the collections with styles that make traveling or simply going for a neighborhood stroll fun, effortless and understatedly chic.”

Headquartered in Montecito, Calif., the assortment of pieces launched in June with robust range that spans men, women, small leather goods, children’s and even pets. The brand channels a West Coast-ease mixed with functionality and features utility details, all seen through Moliver’s deep understanding of global artisans and tanneries.

According to the brand, its product are meant to be globally aware, taking into account sustainable practices. The brand is Gold Rated Italian Tannery Audited by Environmental Working Group and meets Global Organic Textile Standard Certified for its materials.

The new collection ranges from $15 to $418 and is selling on Ivycove.com and at select retailers.