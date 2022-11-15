Juicy Couture Collaborates With Stoney Clover Lane for Nostalgic Accessories

For Juicy Couture fans who miss the label’s blingy style from the early 2000s, there is hope.

Stoney Clover Lane, known for its array of travel and lifestyle purses, backpacks, weekend bags, organizers and totes, has partnered with the famous maker of velour sweatsuits to create a collection of Juicy Couture accessories that tap into that Y2K vibe.

Stoney Clover Lane was started in 2009 when sisters Kendall and Libby Glazer were still teenagers hand-making bracelets in their house and selling them on Twitter and Facebook.

Their cottage industry continued when they both enrolled at Tulane University. “We kind of treated it from Day One like a business even though it wasn’t exactly a full-time business,” said Kendall Glazer, who is two years older than her sister, Libby. “By the time we graduated, it was our full-time job.”

Kendall said she and her sister self-funded the business even though their family owns the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has a majority interest in the Manchester United Football Club in England.

The two sisters expanded their offerings from bracelets to customizable patches to purses, totes, weekend bags, backpacks, fanny packs and organizers that would complement the customizable patches consumers were buying.

By 2018, Stoney Clover Lane opened its first store in Palm Beach, Florida. There are now six outposts in their retail lineup with more to come.

Over the years, the company has done collaborations with Hello Kitty, Disney and The Beverly Hills Hotel.

The Juicy Couture match-up was envisioned two years ago and really got off the ground one year ago when the duo saw the Y2K trend growing. The sisters shaped the collaboration by taking Juicy Couture images from the early 2000s and artwork from the archives at Juicy Couture, acquired in 2013 by Authentic Brands Group, to create mood boards.

“When we do these collaborations, we really tap into the nostalgia of what we are doing,” said Kendall, who shares the titles of cofounder and creative director with her sister. “When we were teenagers, we were obsessed with everything Juicy, from the colors, the clothes, the stores, the branding and the icons.”

The result is a Juicy Couture collection debuting Wednesday with 20 core silhouettes that range in price from $20 to $318. The totes, purses, backpacks and pouches come in three colors: Malibu green, Beverly Hills pink and Hollywood brown — all inspired by Juicy Couture’s original velour sweatsuits.

Some additional Juicy Couture details will include its logo, embellished crystal lettering and embroidered phrases such as: “For Nice Girls Who Like Stuff.”