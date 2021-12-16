×
Lanvin Taps China’s Mr. Bags for Valentine’s Day Gift Box

The set includes a limited-edition Lanvin Pencil Bag. Only 155 will be made as 2022 will be the brand's 155th anniversary.

Mr.Bags with a Lanvin limited edition
Mr.Bags with a Lanvin limited edition Pencil Bag Courtesy

LONDON — The battle for China’s heated Valentine’s Day gifting market next year kickstarted early.

The Chinese-owned French luxury house Lanvin unveiled on Thursday that it will team up with China’s fashion influencer Tao Liang, commonly known as Mr. Bags, on a Valentine’s Day gift box for the Chinese market.

The set, which will be on sale starting Jan. 14 on Mr. Bags’ WeChat mini-program, is Liang’s first cobranded collaboration with Lanvin. He previously has worked with top brands including Burberry, Tod’s and Longchamp to sell out hundreds of limited-edition bags within minutes.

The Valentine’s Day box comes with a preserved flower box, a bottle of the brand’s Eclat D’arpege perfume and a limited-edition Lanvin Pencil Bag. Only 155 will be made, as 2022 is the brand’s 155th anniversary.

A Lanvin x Mr.Bags limited edition Pencil Bag
A Lanvin x Mr. Bags limited-edition Pencil Bag. Courtesy

The Pencil Bag is inspired by the pencil box that the brand’s founder Jeanne Lanvin always carried. The limited-edition version, made with black box leather, is smaller than the usual model. Each bag will be numbered and has a double heart motif on the left side.

A spokesperson from Lanvin said the collaboration between Lanvin and Liang, during “one of the most important occasions throughout the year,” aims “to reinforce the legend of the oldest French fashion house, and boost Lanvin handbag visibility among the young target audience.”

As for Liang, he wanted to design a bag that can stand out from the crowd for his followers with Lanvin, while paying tribute to the brand founder.

“Many of my fans have already had lots of bags, so I want to offer them a sophisticated, chic and understated choice,” he said.

“The pencil case symbolizes Jeanne Lanvin’s creative spirit, which also made me think of my own pencil case because I also like to write and draw things with my hands. So when I heard about this reference, I felt particularly touched. I hope this special Pencil Bag can accompany my fans at all times and record the beauty of their lives,” he added.

