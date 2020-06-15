Latico Leathers was the Carlos Falchi Iconoclast recipient at last week’s 14th annual Independent Handbag Designer Awards.

“Latico is a legacy brand that represents the IHDA to its fullest; independently owned and operated, makes a beautiful product, and is loyal to its customer base,” said Emily Blumenthal, founder of The Handbag Awards. “We are even more excited to be the first to recognize Paul and Lainie’s story of 30 years of leather authenticity, much like Carlos Falchi to which we re-branded this honor. It’s long overdue and very well deserved.”

Founded in 1984 and family-run, Latico is a boutique leather goods brand that focuses on handmade leather pieces. One of its most popular bags is the Bianca, which doubles as both a crossbody and shoulder bag.

The Independent Handbag Designer Awards were created to celebrate handbag design and creativity, domestically and abroad, while recognizing and fostering brand awareness for independent handbag designers.