Louis Vuitton has reimagined its travel hatbox for the modern era.

A day-to-evening bag, the Petite Boîte Chapeau, constructed in crocodile leather, is small yet practical thanks to its distinctive shape. The bag was inspired by Georges Vuitton’s patented chauffeur bag from 1905 that was designed to hold a spare tire in the outer compartment and daily necessities in the inner one. Louis Vuitton’s first models of round, hard-sided trunks designed especially to protect hats date back to the early 1920s. The bag comes in a variety of colors including blue duck, amethyst and rose, all of which retail for $25,100.