Lulu Guinness Is in Full Bloom at the Chelsea Flower Show

LONDON — Woven from sustainably sourced willow boughs and intended to be filled with fresh-cut florals, Lulu Guinness’ Living Rose Basket is a reedition of the designer’s 1993 black satin basket.

The rose basket will be launched at the Royal Horticultural Society’s Chelsea Flower Show, which will run from Wednesday to May 27.

“I just love flowers. I used to spend more money on flowers than food, probably,” said Guinness, who attributes the reimagined handbag release to her passion for blooms.

Gardening has inspired the entirety of her eponymous brand’s spring 2023 collection.

“I wanted to create a collection that encapsulated my love of plants and gardening because flowers have always sparked an inner romance and joy within me, but naturally gardening really is good for the soul,” she said.

Such passion has been fueled, in part, by Guinness’s move to the countryside.

“I live in this little folly and I look out over green hills, big blossom trees and sheep. I’ve been living in this rural pastoral,” the designer said.

The collection also features four slightly more traditional accessories inspired by those with green thumbs, including a dark green garden shed handbag featuring cream embroidery; a woven tan leather basket topped with beaded blackberries; a velvet flower topped flower pot-shaped bag and a pouch is embroidered with a pear tree motif and the campaign’s slogan: “Gardening is good for the soul to be free.”

This launch is a bounce back for the brand, which filed for bankruptcy protection in 2020 amidst the pandemic.

Founded in 1989, the designer’s original rose basket is a permanent part of the Victoria and Albert Museum’s “The Cutting Edge: 50 Years of British Fashion 1947-1997.” Guinness was appointed an OBE for services to fashion in 2006 by Queen Elizabeth III.