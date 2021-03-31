The exotics handbag scene has a new player: Maria Oliver. The brand is rooted in Europe with ties to a tannery in Valencia, Spain.

The new brand is private about its founders, saying only that they are linked to a European family who specializes in luxury products and has been in business for more than 100 years. One executive it has named is chief operating officer Eric Schneider, who spent 10 years at Nancy Gonzalez prior to joining Maria Oliver. The brand launches with a core collection of 16 silhouettes, including top-handle bags, clutches and shoulder bags in exotic skins ranging from matte and mirror alligator, to caiman, crocodile and lizard. A brand signature is the vivid spectrum of colors, like saffron, tan, brick, fuchsia, petrol, emerald and forest green, along with metallic gold and anthracite. Prices range from $1,295 to $4,995.

The brand will debut in May with e-commerce at mariaoliver.net, but it also will be carried at retailers such as Stanley Korshak, Lane Crawford, Fifty One East and Bergdorf Goodman.

