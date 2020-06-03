Circle up. Furla is launching a new iteration to its iconic metropolis bag collection with the addition of a rounded shape.

Founded in 1927 by Aldo Furlanetto, the Italian accessories brand with a rich history in leather goods counts the metropolis range as a house classic, with its box-like shape. Introduced with the Fall 2014 collection, over the years the house has reimaged the metropolis with a variety of colors, proportions and embellishments including several capsule collection, like the limited-edition range created to mark the brand’s 90th anniversary in 2017.

“Furla Metropolis has proved to be an iconic bag since its inception,” said Giovanna Furlanetto, president of Furla. “From that moment on, Furla Metropolis has been able to renew itself season after season, changing skin continuously while keeping the high-heritage touch that’s typical of a historic Italian brand. We wanted to offer a transversal product, able to accompany women in every moment of the day.”

The new rounded version is made in leather, features tone-on-tone closure details and comes in two versions — one with a shoulder strap, priced at $328, and one with a top handle, priced at $428. In addition, the accessories brand is also introducing a crossbody phone case, priced at $228.

Furla counts 523 stores around the world, and according to the brand, saw its online sales grow 43 percent last year.