Loeffler Randall

Loeffler Randall's Feather Clutch

Courtesy Photo

As the spread of the coronavirus slows and the world begins to reemerge from quarantine,  buyers are faced with rethinking their fall edit, some pivoting to a ready-to-wear lineup built with classic pieces. But while their buy may lean toward a more austere sensibility, it still needs moments of joy — enter the feather-embellished handbag. Seen on the fall runways of Altuzarra and Dries Van Noten in a clutch, or at contemporary brands Cult Gaia and Loeffler Randall, it comes in a variety of colors. Perfect for a social-distanced dinner party, it’s the kind of accessory that adds a shot of whimsy and joy, a priceless feeling to a consumer dealing with “the new normal.”

Fashion Markets handbag