As the spread of the coronavirus slows and the world begins to reemerge from quarantine, buyers are faced with rethinking their fall edit, some pivoting to a ready-to-wear lineup built with classic pieces. But while their buy may lean toward a more austere sensibility, it still needs moments of joy — enter the feather-embellished handbag. Seen on the fall runways of Altuzarra and Dries Van Noten in a clutch, or at contemporary brands Cult Gaia and Loeffler Randall, it comes in a variety of colors. Perfect for a social-distanced dinner party, it’s the kind of accessory that adds a shot of whimsy and joy, a priceless feeling to a consumer dealing with “the new normal.”