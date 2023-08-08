Matches Partners With Sellier on Vintage Chanel, Hermès, Louis Vuitton Bags

LONDON — Matches is taking its luxury handbag and fashion jewelry category to new channels by collaborating with Sellier, a resale store in London’s Knightsbridge and in Monaco.

Chanel, Hermès and Louis Vuitton handbags and jewelry will land on the luxury retailer’s website from Wednesday. The selection of items have been chosen by Dina Ibrahimova and Hanushka Toni, the mother and daughter duo who founded Sellier in 2019.

Each item has been inspected by Sellier’s in-house authenticators, as well as using third-party examiners to confirm the authenticity of the handbags.

The handbags start from 1,070 pounds and range up to 26,300 pounds, whlie the jewelry ranges from 970 to 1,450 pounds.

Matches has partnered with Sellier on vintage luxury bags.

Sellier was the one to initiate the conversation with Matches via the partnerships team, which snowballed into partnering together.

“What was really interesting was the amount of really desirable stock they get through their consignment stores. We saw that some of these products were barely used and our customers are looking for these collectible pieces regardless of price,” Cassie Smart, head of womenswear at Matches, told WWD.

The retailer saw an uptick when it introduced fine jewelry onto its website. Last year, Jessica McCormack launched bridal diamond designs on Matches, proving to be a success. The jewelry designer will open her second London store at 140 Sloane Street toward the end of the year, WWD learned in July.

The first drop, part of a continuous project with Sellier, will encompass 50 handbags, including a Louis Vuitton and Supreme duffle bag; a Goyard leather tote bag, and Chanel collectibles such as a wooden box bag, heart-shaped crossbody bags from the ‘90s and a plastic see-through bag.

“What’s interesting about bags is obviously the lifecycle of the products; it’s longer and customers really invest in them. At the moment, we’re doing incredible business with brands like The Row, Loewe and Bottega Veneta,” said Smart.