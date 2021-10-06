×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: October 5, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: LVMH Acquires Officine Universelle Buly 1803

Fashion

Chanel RTW Spring 2022

Business

Manolo Blahnik Forecasts Bumper Year after COVID-19-Related Sales Decline

MCM Introduces New Logo Designs for First Time in 45-year History

MCM is looking to gain momentum in the post-pandemic era by building rapport with young shoppers and drawing on pop culture.

By
Misty White Sidell
Plus Icon
The new MCM Logo.
The new MCM logo features a vintage jacquard design. Courtesy of MCM

MCM is ready to build new momentum in the post-pandemic age — just in time to celebrate its 45th anniversary.

The brand is unveiling two new logo designs to complement its classic “MCM” Cognac Visetos print, and is planning collaborations and global rollouts to grow its rapport with young shoppers.

In June, MCM unveiled a vintage jacquard logo in which fabric is purposefully woven to have a worn feel. And today, a new cubic logo — with an abstract distortion of the brand’s name featured in a Bauhaus typefont motif — will also launch. The new print has been applied to a wide assortment of MCM handbags and clothing designs.

“It’s a great departure into something more modern,” said Dirk Schönberger, MCM’s global creative officer. “We really thought it is time to evolve, and as a first step we started with the vintage monogram. It’s the same graphic logo but in a different material that is almost old-fashioned, we use a weaving technology that gives it a much different touch and feel than the coated canvas. It has a much younger feel and a touch of craft,” he said of the initial jacquard rollout.

Related Galleries

Today’s launch of the new cubic monogram enlisted a more conceptual design process that saw Schönberger “really analyzing the codes and DNA of the brand and how to reshuffle them. Ultimately we worked on this cubic form and talked about Bauhaus simplicity and very clear shapes. I like this idea of perspective and infinity,” he said.

So far in Schönberger’s three-year tenure with the label, the designer says he is proud that he and his team, “have not turned the boat around 180 degrees and gone in a complete different direction.”

Rather, he has helped MCM streamline its handbag offering and built out a more recognizable apparel and footwear business that works in visual symbiosis with the brand’s core accessories offerings.

“My approach has always been to look at the DNA and codes of the house and evolve them and I think we have definitely built out the footwear and ready-to-wear collections and have been sizing the handbag collection down to give it more focus and a clearer message,” he said.

“We have had a lot to do in order to build a broader business foundation for the future, so I think we have come to a place now where we are really comfortable with the offerings and how they sit next to leather goods. Ready-to-wear has a clear look and when I came in it was more about single pieces. Now I think the look is complete and we are working on some great new sneakers,” Schönberger added.

MCM continues to work toward its goal of $1 billion in annual sales, which it says it has been within razor distance over the past couple years. In the past, the brand has heavily relied on travel retail — which saw some of the greatest disturbances during the pandemic.

The label quickly rerouted its business objectives in order to focus on local markets and e-commerce. “Honestly I think the company reacted pretty quickly. Of course this was a dramatic year for a lot of brands and I can only applaud the team across the globe for how quickly we were able tot change the business from brick-and-mortar to e-commerce. Travel retail is definitely under pressure and we have really been picking up in other areas,” said the designer.

While MCM struck up something of a quiet period during the pandemic and rerouted much of its marketing budget to drive traffic toward e-commerce, Schönberger says that the brand will now begin to have more of a public presence.

In July, that kicked off with a major feature in the Miami female rap duo the City Girls’ music video for their hit song “Twerkulator” — featuring a floor-to-ceiling backdrop laden with a pink MCM logo, as well as catsuits worn by group members Yung Miami and JT, as well as a cast of backup dancers. The video, which was directed by Missy Elliott, currently has more than 9.4 million views on YouTube.

“This was a great exposure, I really loved the video. It was so impactful,” Schönberger said, adding that MCM will take a strong stance toward building relationships with up-and-coming talent in the coming years.

“Today, young talents very quickly become big talent and expensive talent. I still believe in the energy of upcoming talent and that there is something extremely special about it,” said Schönberger.

“We also know that a brand like ours has to play in a different league and we need to look at it globally. There are a few talents of course that are known globally, but for me — I am looking at much more regional talents that are really powerful in their countries and to build something with them, whether it’s collaborations or just as a testimonial. I like a little deeper connection with those talents than just putting them in a dress — every brand is doing that and it’s easily forgotten,” added the designer.

Now looking ahead for 2022, Schönberger said that MCM, “will become more visible again, there will be big fun in the next year. This cubic monogram is the first step of us being more aggressive. Now after Corona you will see some collaborations coming up with different levels of talent and companies. What we are working on right now will definitely raise some eyebrows.”

MCM Introduces New Logo Designs for

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

MCM Introduces New Logo Designs for

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

MCM Introduces New Logo Designs for

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

MCM Introduces New Logo Designs for

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

MCM Introduces New Logo Designs for

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

MCM Introduces New Logo Designs for

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

MCM Introduces New Logo Designs for

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

MCM Introduces New Logo Designs for

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

MCM Introduces New Logo Designs for

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

MCM Introduces New Logo Designs for

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

MCM Introduces New Logo Designs for

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

MCM Introduces New Logo Designs for

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

MCM Introduces New Logo Designs for

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

MCM Introduces New Logo Designs for

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

MCM Introduces New Logo Designs for

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

MCM Introduces New Logo Designs for

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

MCM Introduces New Logo Designs for

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

MCM Introduces New Logo Designs for

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

MCM Introduces New Logo Designs for

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

MCM Introduces New Logo Designs for

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
MCM Introduces New Logo Designs for

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

MCM Introduces New Logo Designs for

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

MCM Introduces New Logo Designs for

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

MCM Introduces New Logo Designs for

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

MCM Introduces New Logo Designs for

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

MCM Introduces New Logo Designs for

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

MCM Introduces New Logo Designs for

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

MCM Introduces New Logo Designs for

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

MCM Introduces New Logo Designs for

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

MCM Introduces New Logo Designs for

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

MCM Introduces New Logo Designs for

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

MCM Introduces New Logo Designs for

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

MCM Introduces New Logo Designs for

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

MCM Introduces New Logo Designs for

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

MCM Introduces New Logo Designs for

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

MCM Introduces New Logo Designs for

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

MCM Introduces New Logo Designs for

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad